Needless to say, the COVID-19 pandemic is deadly especially when you get infected by SARS-CoV-2 for the second time. Yes, you read that right. Novel coronavirus reinfection is possible. Though it is rare, such cases are growing worldwide. We recently heard about a Dutch woman who died owing to the second COVID-19 infection. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia COVID-19 Update: Actor Returns to Mumbai, Explains Her Journey of Fighting Virus

Globally, at least 24 cases of reinfection were reported till October 16. The first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection came in August 2020. A 33-year-old man who was tested positive for the virus in March was once again declared positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection in August. Also Read - COVID-19 Update: Third Wave of Coronavirus Coming Very Soon

Does a human body incapable of producing strong enough antibodies against SARS-CoV-2?

Ideally/Normally, when we get infected by a virus, our immune system identifies the pathogen and produces strong antibodies against it to stop the infection. However, in certain cases, we get reinfected by the same virus due to various reasons including mutation of the virus, insufficient production of antibodies (which are the cases with SARS-CoV-2), waning immunity, an insufficient response by the immune system, etc. Also, it has been found that in mild COVID-19 cases, the antibody levels fall off rapidly. Also Read - COVID-19 Update: Immunity Drops Quickly in Mild Novel Coronavirus Cases

After how long, a person can get reinfected by COVID-19?

Usually, a COVID-19 patient who was declared negative for the virus gets the infection twice in an average of 74 days.

What happens when a person gets infected with SARS-CoV-2 twice?

In most of such cases, the symptoms become more severe than the first infection. This happens probably because the second time, patients get infected by a more virulent dose of the virus.