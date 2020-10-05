Priyanka Chopra is a global star who has an envy-worthy sense of style and fashion. Whether it is a long 6-yard drape, trench coats, or form-fitting silhouettes, she makes sure that her outfit and her style become the next day headline. This glamorous diva is quite versatile when it comes to opting for attires for different occasions and flaunting them like a pro. She is also experimental with her sartorial choices. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Unfinished is Already a Best Seller in The US, Actor Makes a Happy Post

Recently, Priyanka Chopra was spotted sporting a stunning off-shoulder black dress from the shelves of the high-end brand Bottega Veneta. She was looking like a vision in this basic black dress. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Reacts to The Barbaric Hathras Gang Rape Incident, Writes an Emotional Note

The outfit featured puffy sleeves and a cinched in ribbed waist. She teamed this knee-length dress with a pair of beautiful earrings. Priyanka kept her makeup minimal. She also tied her hair in a back-combed bun. Can you guess the price of this classic black dress? Well, it is worth Rs. 2,48,642 (USD 3,400). You don’t believe us? Below, check out its cost for yourself. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan 40th Birthday: Priyanka Chopra's Wish For Bebo is Full of Kisses, Pouts And Glamour

Let us know in the comment section below if you would love to purchase this beautiful creation and look sassy.