Anushka Sharma has become the talk of the town since she has announced her pregnancy. These days, she is making headlines due to her clothing choices. Her maternity ensembles are trending on social media and her fans want to know every bit of information about her.

Recently, Anushka Sharma was spotted in UAE at the IPL 2020 watching her husband Virat Kohli's performance. The mom-to-be was glowing and seemed happy. One of her videos from the stadium went viral in which she can be seen in a sheer maternity dress sending her husband flying kisses now and then. Anushka's fans just can't get over her loving gestures and feminine persona. Look at a fan video below and you will get what we are saying.

Anushka Sharma was looking pretty in a navy blue fail-safe ensemble in a soothing tone. This semi-sheer dress features bell sleeves, little ruffles around the neckline, and small keyhole detail. She accessorized her maternity look with a pair of skinny silver hoop earrings and a chunky watch.

Can you guess the price of this blue dress donned by Anushka Sharma? Rs. 2000 is all you need to purchase this Mark & Spencer dress. Yes, you read it right. We are not kidding. You can easily get this outfit and wear on a date night a family get-together or during a day out.