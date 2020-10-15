Mira Rajput knows how to keep her fans glued to her social media handles. Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife recently posted a gorgeous picture of herself wearing a flowy boho shirt with patchwork. She won hearts with her ravishing smile. Also Read - COVID-19 Can Lead To Permanent Hearing Loss - All You Need to Know

Mira is known for her exquisite sartorial choices and is quite a head-turner. She looks fresh and breezy in this boho style vintage Kutchi embroidered textured cotton top by label Pooja & Keyur with gold earrings. But her colourful top is quite a steal- the top is worth Rs 11,750. You read that right!

Mira captioned the post, "You got to be startin' somethin' 💖💛"

View this post on Instagram You got to be startin’ somethin’ 💖💛 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Oct 13, 2020 at 9:36am PDT

Mira keeps her fan engaged with content ranging from skincare, haircare, how she spends her day, and more. She recently took to her Instagram to reveal how she takes care of her mane.

Mira shared her first IGTV video telling her fans how she keeps her hair moisturized, hydrated, and rejuvenated. However, in the IGTV video the actor, Shahid Kapoor’s wife revealed that she didn’t like her wavy hair, “I always wanted to go against my natural hair type and carried a hair straightener everywhere,” which somewhat damaged her hair. Mira went on to say that she now embraces her natural hair and champi (massage) her roots with oil whenever possible.

She revealed that she uses organic Indian brands which help has helped her hair.