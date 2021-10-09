We may spend a third of our day sleeping, but we rarely pay attention to this very essential part of our day. A good night’s sleep has been proven to affect the quality of our life. So, it’s important that we understand how every component of our sleeping environment matters, starting with the mattress. As the surface that cushions us when sleeping, it can determine the quality and duration of our sleep and consequently, the quality of our life. Here are some of the interesting ways our mattress affects our sleep and health:Also Read - 12 Bad Health Habits That Kill Your Metabolism

Curing sleep problems: How your mattress influences the quality of sleep

As many of us have suspected, research has now established that the quality of a mattress can impact the quality of sleep. A review of different studies found that a self-adjusted medium-firm mattress (neither too soft nor too hard) is best for improving sleep quality, comfort, and spinal alignment. The impact of the mattress on sleep quality then impacts our overall health. Also Read - Sleep Deprivation: How Lack of Sleep Affects Your Health?

Does your mattress help in relieving aches and pains?

It is not surprising that people with chronic back pain are often recommended to use a proper mattress. These aches can be attributed to the manner in which a mattress supports our body when sleeping. If it does not support our spine in the appropriate manner, our posture is impacted and that results in the body ache we experience the next day. Poor sleep quality can result in high pain intensity in patients with acute back pain. Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Falls Asleep On Wedding Stage As People Try to Wake Him Up | Watch Hilarious Video

Do you know that a healthy mattress is required to minimise allergy risk?

Mattresses can trap dust mites and thereby increase the risk of allergies. This can be particularly concerning for those with asthma or skin allergies whose condition can be triggered due to these dust mites. Allergen-free, germ-resistant, and eco-friendly mattresses offer a more welcome alternative.

How does a mattress help improving quality of life

Sleep is often held as the best stressbuster. It, therefore, follows that poor sleep can also result in increased stress levels. But don’t take our word for it. A study by the American Psychological Association found that while stress affected the quality of sleep among teenagers, the reverse was also true. 18 per cent of the teens reported feeling stressed when they did not get enough sleep while 36% said they felt tired because of feeling stressed in the past month.

A further 39 per cent with high stress levels said that poor sleep spiked their stress. Inadequate sleep can have a multi-dimensional impact on our efficiency with half of the study participants saying that they felt lazy or lethargic with inadequate sleep. 42 per cent reported feeling irritable while 32% said it impacted their concentration and 23 per cent reported low motivation. By affecting the quality and quantity of our sleep, a mattress can therefore impact the quality of our life.

Given that Indians reportedly slept the least number of hours in a day, the impact of sleep deprivation should concern all of us. It can lead to an increase in stress, body pain, and lower the quality of our life. We must act now to improve the quality of our sleep, starting with changing our mattress.

— Inputs by Priyanka Salot, Co-founder, The Sleep Company