In a new study conducted at Cardiff University, researchers have found that certain mouthwashes can effectively kill coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-2 within 30 seconds in lab settings. Also Read - With COVID Guidelines, Jharkhand Allows Chhath Puja at River Banks, Ponds | Check SOPs Here

According to the scientists involved in the study, mouthwashes that are effective in killing the COVID-19 causing virus are those containing at least 0.07 per cent of active ingredients including cetylpyridinium chloride or ethyl lauroyl arginate. The study team came to this conclusion after mimicking the conditions of a person’s nasal and oral passages and using mouthwashes like Listerine and Dentyl. Also Read - No Deep-Freeze Needed, Moderna COVID Vaccine Can Remain Stable in Fridge For 30 Days

Though the preliminary results have shown that certain mouthwashes can kill the SARS-CoV-2 in your mouth, they have not been found to reduce the viral load in your nose. Also, mouthwashes cannot eliminate all virus in saliva as it will be rapidly replenished from infected cells.

Also, the manufacturer and distributor of Listerine, Johnson & Johnson has clearly stated that the mouthwash is meant for killing bacteria in the mouth. It is clinically proven to kill pathogens causing bad breath, plaque, and the early gum disease, gingivitis only. Moreover, Listerine “is not intended to prevent or treat COVID-19 and should be used only as directed on the product label.” For “Listerine Usage Guidelines and COVID-19 Outbreak”, you can visit the product’s website. It clearly states that consumers should follow the guidelines of the World Health Organisation and not fall for any claim associated with COVID-19. Only precautions like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and frequent washing of hands can keep you safe from the novel coronavirus infection.

Till now, a total of 8.91 million people in India have contracted the SARS-Cov-2 and around 131K among them have lost their lives. Whereas worldwide, a total of 55.3 million individuals have got affected by the deadly virus and 1.33 million people among them have died owing to the novel coronavirus infection.