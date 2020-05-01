Zinc is one of those nutrients that play a significant role in our body functions. From boosting immunity to helping in synthesis of protein, enzymatic reaction, and growth and development, zinc does it all for us. Naturally found in plant and animal foods including meat, seed, nuts, whole grains, chickpeas etc., zinc speeds up healing of wounds. Also Read - Add Vitamin C And Zinc in Your Daily Diet And Reduce Risk of Contracting Coronavirus

These days, this mineral is quite in news because of its controversial role in reducing risk of getting coronavirus infection. COVID-19 is a novel virus and therefore, every other day scientists are discovering new things about it. One thing that almost every doctor agree to is that a good immunity can help you effectively combat the virus in case you contract it.

According to a recent study, zinc can potentially inhibit COVID-19 by blocking a significant enzyme. In various previous studies, zinc was found to have immuno-nutrient properties and work against viral infections.

This makes zinc, an important nutrient to have during the pandemic as it can help in the growth and development of immune cells. It can also help in their communication and play a significant role in inflammatory response.

A deficiency of zinc in the body can lead to symptoms including unexplained weight loss, a weakened immunity, lack of alertness, loss of appetite, open pores on skin, and a decreased sense of smell and taste. People who are lacking this mineral in their bodies are at increased risk of getting any infection. So, it is advised to include as much zinc containing foods in your diet as you can. Notably, your body cannot produce zinc on its own.