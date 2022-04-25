As heatwave bakes major parts of India, many people depend on water containers to quench their thirst. But according to a recent report, you must avoid drinking water from a giant water container as it can be extremely dangerous. A report in Navbharat Times says that these giant water cans stay in the scorching heat for many days at a stretch.Also Read - Covid-19 Third Leading Death Cause in US in 2021 Following Heart Disease And Cancer

Researchers who study plastics recommend against drinking water from plastic bottles that have been sitting in the hot places for a long time- for instance, a car sizzling in the sun- concerned that the heat could help chemicals from the plastic leach into the water, reported by Today.com. Also Read - Effective Natural Skincare Tips That You Can Follow For A Glowing And Healthy Skin - Watch

Before you reach out to the plastic bottle to stay hydrated, you must think twice about whether it has been exposed in the hot sun for a long duration. A National Geographic report says that plastic items release a tiny amount of chemicals into the beverages or food they contain. As temperature and time increase, the chemical bonds in the plastic increasingly break down and chemicals are more likely to leach. Also Read - UK Patient Had COVID-19 For 505 Days Straight, Study Shows

Bottled water can harm your health:

Dr Sandeep Gulati told NBT, “Due to micro-plastics, stomach-related diseases can take place if you keep consuming water from plastic bottles.” The report further said that it can also lead to hormonal imbalances which can lead to PCOS, ovarian issues, breast cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, and many others.

Dangers of drinking water from plastic bottles:

Dioxin Production: Direct exposure to the sun. Such heating releases a toxin called Dioxin which when consumed can accelerate breast cancer.

BPA generation: Biphenyl A is an oestrogen-mimicking chemical that can lead to a lot of health problems like diabetes, obesity, fertility problems, behavioural problems and early puberty in girls. It’s better not to store and drink water from a plastic bottle.

Impact Immune system: Our immune system is immensely affected when we drink water in plastic bottles. The chemicals from plastic bottles are ingested and tend to disturb our body’s immune system.

Liver Cancer and Reduced Sperm Count: Because of the presence of a chemical called phthalates in plastic, drinking water from plastic bottles can also lead to liver cancer and a reduction in sperm count.

A recent study done by the State University of New York in Fredonia shows that there are excessive levels of microplastics in bottled water, especially in popular brands. Microplastics are small plastic debris pieces measuring 5 millimetres or smaller. Microplastic is found in over 93 per cent of bottled water and while The World Health Organization says that there is no evidence consumption of microplastics affects your health, it is still an area of concern.

Things to Keep in Mind Before Buying Water:

Don’t buy giant water containers if they have been kept in the sun for long. Make sure the water is kept under shade and should have a 25-degree temperature. Carry your own water bottle preferable glass or mettle. Don’t buy plastic water bottles.

Plastic water bottle production has a hefty carbon footprint.