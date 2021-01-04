Cancerians are all about family. They are loyal, emotional, and have great intuitive power. If you are born between June 21 and July 22 your zodiac sign is Cancer. Popular astrologer Munisha Khatwani predicts the year 2021 for the Cancerians and talks about your love life, health, and finances. Though you are known to wear your heart on your sleeve, will you be able to succeed in your love life in 2021? How your career will shape your life in the year 2021? What special stars have for you in terms of growth in both personal and personal life? If these are some of the questions that have popped up in your mind you wish to seek their answers, read further. Here is what Munisha Khatwani has to say. Also Read - Aquarius Horoscope 2021: Astrological Predictions Say Breakup on Cards But Career is Smooth

Love Life

A lot of change is going to happen in your love life this year. You may experience heartbreak or you may feel that your partner is going to cheat on you. So, if you are not prepared for betrayal in your love life, you need to make yourself strong. For those who are single, the year brings good news. You may find a partner from April onwards and get instantly connected. Also Read - Gemini Astrological Prediction 2021: Time To Weigh Pros And Cons In Your Career, Overall Health To Improve

Career

You may have to sacrifice a bit in your career this year or let go of something that’s not working to bring positive results on your career front. If you are unemployed, your chances of getting good career opportunities are high. Concentrate on your inner desires. Also Read - Virgo Astrological Prediction 2021 by Munisha Khatwani: Best Year at Career, Take Care of Health

Finance

For women, the year 2021 is going to be fruitful. But, you are going to be quite emotional as far as your finances are concerned. It is a perfect time for men to invest in a new business or do a partnership.

For complete prediction, watch the video below: