Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes Film Festival 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari surprised her fans with a series of breathtaking pictures from Cannes Film Festival 2022. After week’s of teasing her fans, the diva has finally made her red carpet debut. On Day 5 of Cannes , the Bollywood star walked the red carpet in a pink thigh-slit gown looking magnificent as always. According to Aditi’s Instagram post, this is the moment she has been waiting for.Also Read - Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Chic And Royal in Ivory Organza Sabyasachi Saree - See Mesmerising Pics!

Aditi was dolled up in vibrant red and pink sleeveless gown with boat neck line and side racy thigh-high slit. A straight-fitted dress with a short feathery layer linked to the waist and long trail sweeping up to the ground. The Padmaavat actor went with a sleek long pony tail and ear drop earrings embellished with precious gemstones. To complete her look, Aditi went for blush pink lip shade, sparkly highlighter, fine contour, light eye-shadow. She kept a subtle glam look for the red carpet that matched her outfit perfectly. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Cannes: The Bollywood Diva Flaunts Her Black Gown With 3D Flowers Like A Boss At Cannes Film Festival 2022 - Watch Video

The actor shared her look on social media and with the caption, “The moment I’ve been waiting for #mylifeisamovie ♥️”. The vivo India’s page also shared her pictures on Instagram. Also Read - Helly Shah in a Glitzy Green Shimmery Gown Makes a Stylish Debut at Cannes 2022| See Photos

A look at Aditi Rao Hydari’s magnificent thigh-high slit gown at Cannes Film Festival 2022:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Vivo India also shared pictures of Aditi Rao Hydari’s look on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivo India (@vivo_india)

Aditi Rao Hydari to represent Vivo a smartphone brand at Cannes film festival this year. She expressed her excitement about attending the prestigious film festival ahead of her red carpet debut . The actor shared her thoughts with IANS “I am nervous because I am not nervous yet… But I am very, very excited and I hope that I can keep that excitement and enjoy the whole process. I hope this time, which is so magical and exciting. I was supposed to go the year that the lockdown happened. So, now I am going and this is my first time.”

On Workfront, Aditi Rao Hydari is currently enjoying the success of her most recent film, Hey Sinamika. It has garnered positive reviews and is performing well in theatres. In addition to this, the actor will make her web series debut this year with amazon prime video. Aditi has previously appeared in three Netflix original films, including The Girl on the Train, Ajeeb Daastaans, and Sardar ka Grandson.

What do you think of Aditi Rao Hydari’s Cannes look? Tell us in the comments below