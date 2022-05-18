Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in a hot pink Valentino suit as she made her first appearance at Cannes 2022. The actor known for experimenting with her looks and spectacular fashion statements looked drop dead gorgeous at Cannes. Ash wore a pink double compact drill blazer teamed with matching pants. Check out this look of the diva from her first appearance at Cannes 2022:Also Read - Tamannah Bhatia Oozes Glamour in Colourful Sari Gown at Cannes Red Carpet - See Viral Pics

The Valentino pantsuit donned by Ash looks exudes suave and sassy persona of the former Miss World 1994. The cost of the double compact drill blazer donned by the actor is $ 3,640. While the double compact drill pants costs $ 1,735. The pantsuit worn by Ash in Indian currency is worth Rs 4,00,ooo. Check out the prices of the double compact blazer and pants:

Ash is wearing a pink Valentino pantsuit styled by celebrity stylist and fashion expert Aastha Sharma. Otherwise, known for body hugging gowns and ethnic wear, this is one of the rare occasions where the actor is seen in a pantsuit look.

