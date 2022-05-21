Deepika Padukone Cannes Film Festival 2022: After striking heads with incredible fashion sense on the Cannes red carpet 2022, Deepika Padukone has yet again stunned everyone with her gorgeous appearance at the formal dinner. She attended the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner during the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Deepika Padukone has returned on the red carpet serving us with her unbreathable and drool worthy looks.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Aces Red on Red Carpet, Wears Daringly Plunging Neckline at Cannes 2022 - See Bold Pics

For the dinner look, Deepika Padukone donned a floral dress with beige jacket and looked super cool and stylish. To complete her look, the diva went for a red sling bag and high knee boots that complemented her outfit perfectly. Deepika kept her makeup simple. She used a dewy base that went flawlessly with evening tone. The diva dabbled with several eyeshadow hues and added on mascara to outshine her eyes. She opted for neutral brown lip shade and open wavy hair that matched her over all look beautifully. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Recreates Ghoomar, Says 'One Day Cannes Would Come to India' - Watch Viral Video

Fans loved DP’s look and flooded the comment section with so much praise. One fan wrote” Classy and sexy”. They not only drooled over her outfit but also appreciated her simple yet classy look. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's Most Powerful Black Look is Here And Don't Miss That 'Tiger Faced' Diamond Choker - See Pics

Check out Deepika Padukone’s outfit for the dinner party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapcrazens)

This time, Deepika Padukone is attending the the Cannes Film Festival 2022 not as an attendee but as a jury member. Speaking to Times of India, she expressed how humble and grateful this is” “It feels like that’s finally happening now. It should have happened much earlier, but I guess, it took its own time. It’s taken generations of work from different people to get us to this place”.

On Professional front, Deepika will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of Intern. She will also star alongside Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s film Fighter. Deepika will also has Pathan with SRK in the works, and will appear in a film alongside Prabhas.

What do you think of Deepika Padukone’s look?