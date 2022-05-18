Cannes 2022: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is one of the jury members at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. For the opening ceremony, the gorgeous diva opted for a never-seen-before Sabyasachi clothing and high jewellery. On the red carpet, Deepika wore a sequin golden-black striped 6-yard-garment that represented Indian Bengal Tiger. Conceptualised by Sabyasachi, the saree celebrates the heritage of Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens. The golden and black stripes on Deepika Padukone’s saree have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of India’s finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier.Also Read - Tamannah Bhatia Oozes Glamour in Colourful Sari Gown at Cannes Red Carpet - See Viral Pics

Deepika Padukone paired her saree with statement pieces from the ace designer's Bengal Royale Collection. The actor opted for a dramatic look with kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and contoured cheeks.

Deepika Padukone wore a black sequin tube blouse with her golden saree for the opening ceremony at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

The headband pays homage to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings updates a classic with an Art Deco gaze.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee has yet again weaved magic with his aesthetic designs and it is so distinct from his previous collections. And what better time to reveal the collection, at Cannes 2022!

What do you think of Deepika’s look?