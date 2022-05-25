Deepika Padukone has outdone herself yet more. The actor is presently stealing the show at the Cannes Film Festival with her fashion sense. This year is different for her because she is not only walking the red carpet, but dis also serving on the jury for the 75th edition of the prestigious film festival.Also Read - Deepika Padukone in Bold Black Feathery Gown Sizzles at Cannes Red Carpet - See Viral Photos

As she walks the red carpet at the renowned event, the actor has been serving the looks and needless to say, we are drooling over her outfits again . Recently, Deepika donned a Richard Quinn’s floral gown, paired it with matching heels. We got a glimpse of Deepika Padukone’s side pockets and black corset in its ruched form, which had an ornate detail with shiny studs affixed vertically as she swirled about with appeal. Her boots blended in with her outfit perfectly. The diva completed her ensemble with a pair of Estaa tiny pearl earrings. Deepika styled her hair tied in a sleek tight bun which appealed her as princesses. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Dazzles in Hot Pink Sequin Gown For Her Red Carpet Debut at Cannes 2022, See Pics

Ever since Deepika shared her pictures, Fans have gone gaga over her look. “Woah, What a outfit”, one fan wrote. Fans not just drooled over outfit abut also loved the vibe of it. ” Disney princess arrived”, another fan wrote. Also Read - Aditi Rao Hydari Renders Everyone Speechless in Sexy Black See-Through Sabyasachi Gown, Flaunts Her Love For Bindi

Check out the look of Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

In Cannes, Deepika Padukone began her week by spending time with her husband, Ranveer Singh. Ranveer was even seen partying with Deepika and Rebecca Hall, a jury member. Deepika recently stated that Ranveer is having a great time at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

On Professional front, Deepika will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of Intern. She will also star alongside Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s film Fighter. Deepika will also has Pathan with SRK in the works, and will appear in a film alongside Prabhas.

What do you think of Deepika Padukone’s Outfit? Tell us in the comments below.