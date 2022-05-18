Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's Most Powerful Black Look is Here And Don't Miss That 'Tiger Faced' Diamond Choker - See Pics

Actor Deepika Padukone is making waves at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The 36-year-old actor who is also a jury member at the prestigious festival, inaugurated India Pavilion today along with Union Minister for I&B, Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur. The actor shared her latest look on her official Instagram, and we are in awe! The Piku actor opted for a black power suit.Also Read - Tamannah Bhatia Oozes Glamour in Colourful Sari Gown at Cannes Red Carpet - See Viral Pics

Her black pantsuit is from the shelves of the international label ArdAzAei. It featured an asymmetric fitted jacket with open pleats on the right side and hidden metal hook closure in the front, made in structural double weave silk with stretch elastane added for comfort. Worn with tailored, slightly flared high waisted trousers in the same silk fabric. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Makes a Statement With Hot Pink Valentino Suit Worth Rs 4 Lac - First Look From Cannes 2022

She paired her look with a statement neckpiece by Cartier which featured a tiger face. She completed her look with neutral makeup and bright red lipstick, and she tied her hair in a messy bun. She was styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Recreates Ghoomar, Says 'One Day Cannes Would Come to India' - Watch Viral Video

The actor wrote, “#IndiaPavilion”.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s Pictures here:

Her stylist Shaleena Nathani also shared a close-up shot of Deepika on her Instagram handle.

At the inauguration ceremony, the actor talked about how Indian Cinema has come a long way. “I feel we have a long way to go as a country, I feel really proud to be here as an Indian and to be representing the country. But when we look back at 75 Years of Cannes, I have said earlier also that there have been only a handful of Indian films, and Indian talent that has been able to make it and I feel like collectively as a nation today we have it.”

Ever since Deepika has reached Riviera French, all eyes are glued to her. At the opening ceremony, the actor wore a shimmery black and golden saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Talking about the saree, the designer wrote a detailed caption on Instagram. “Featuring the Bengal Tiger couture sari conceptualised by Sabyasachi as part of the iconic Aakash Tara collection that celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens. The stripes have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of India’s finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier. The look is paired with statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection. The headband pays homage to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings updates a classic with an Art Deco gaze.”

What are your thoughts on her latest look? Yay or Nay?