Actor Tamannaah Bhatia's sartorial choices are effortless, fuss-free yet stylish. The actor loves to experiment and often makes headlines for her fashion choices. The actor made her Cannes red carpet debut recently and we are in awe! The actor looks gorgeous as ever in a dramatic black and white ball gown. The actor joined the A-league of fashionistas at the film festival. She was styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani.

Her monochrome body-hugging gown is by designer duo Gauri & Nainika. Her long train looked lovely and did justice to her red carpet look. The actor shared several pictures of herself on her Instagram handle and received love and appreciation from her fans and followers.

Along with the pictures, Tamannaah wrote, "Cannes 2022 🖤". In the pictures, the actor can be seen flaunting her envious curves as she posed in the sun.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia’s pictures from Cannes 2022 red carpet here:

The actor is attending the 2022 Cannes Film Festival as part of the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led the star-studded Indian delegation.

While speaking to ANI about being part of the Festival, the ‘Baahubali’ actor shared that she’s very excited. “I am so excited about this, it’s such an honour and I am really looking forward,” she said. She wore an elegant black and white Gauri and Nainika ball gown with a trail. While speaking to ANI about being part of the Festival, the actor shared that she’s very excited. “I am so excited about this, it’s such an honour and I am really looking forward,” she said.

She rounded her look with smoky eyes and diamond earrings.

Apart from her, the Indian delegates at the 75th Cannes Film Festival include Ricky Kej, Vani Tripathi, Prasoon Joshi, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur and folk singer Mame Khan.

On Wednesday, the Indian pavilion at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival will be inaugurated on Wednesday with a video message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the launch, Thakur along with a host of dignitaries will be present.

