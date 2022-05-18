Actor Urvashi Rautela made her Cannes Red Carpet debut. The diva looked like a million bucks in a pristine white gown for her first appearance at the Film festival. She was seen at the Indian Pavilion Section at Nice. The actor opted for a Tony Ward Couture ensemble for the gala.Also Read - Tamannah Bhatia Oozes Glamour in Colourful Sari Gown at Cannes Red Carpet - See Viral Pics

Her one-shoulder gown featured a statement sleeve, it cinched at the waist and featured a multi-layered tulle waist down. For the glam, the actor opted for bold makeup with scarlet red lips and a messy hair bun for the do. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Makes a Statement With Hot Pink Valentino Suit Worth Rs 4 Lac - First Look From Cannes 2022

Urvashi was a vision in that Tony Ward gown. She rounded off her look with statement earrings, a bracelet and a diamond ring. She looks surreal, to say the least. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Recreates Ghoomar, Says 'One Day Cannes Would Come to India' - Watch Viral Video

Check out Urvashi Rautela’s red carpet look at Cannes Film Festival:

The actor attended the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year for the poster launch of her Tamil debut film The Legend. The actor was the epitome of things graceful and gorgeous!

Meanwhile, actor Deepika Padukone has been named as part of the eight-member jury at the prestigious film festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohieb Dahabieh مهيب دهبية (@mohiebdahabieh)

What are your thoughts on the look?