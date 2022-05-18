Actor Urvashi Rautela made her Cannes Red Carpet debut. The diva looked like a million bucks in a pristine white gown for her first appearance at the Film festival. She was seen at the Indian Pavilion Section at Nice. The actor opted for a Tony Ward Couture ensemble for the gala.Also Read - Tamannah Bhatia Oozes Glamour in Colourful Sari Gown at Cannes Red Carpet - See Viral Pics
Her one-shoulder gown featured a statement sleeve, it cinched at the waist and featured a multi-layered tulle waist down. For the glam, the actor opted for bold makeup with scarlet red lips and a messy hair bun for the do.
Urvashi was a vision in that Tony Ward gown. She rounded off her look with statement earrings, a bracelet and a diamond ring. She looks surreal, to say the least.
Check out Urvashi Rautela’s red carpet look at Cannes Film Festival:
Urvashi Rautela poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony (Picture credit: Instagram/mohiebdahabieh)
Urvashi Rautela poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
The actor attended the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year for the poster launch of her Tamil debut film The Legend. The actor was the epitome of things graceful and gorgeous!
Meanwhile, actor Deepika Padukone has been named as part of the eight-member jury at the prestigious film festival.
Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela Looks Absolutely Ravishing in a Pristine White One-Shoulder Gown (Picture credit: AP)
What are your thoughts on the look?