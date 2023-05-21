Home

Cannes 2023: Diana Penty Flaunts Toned Midriff in Black Crop Blazer And Harem Pants, See Killer Look

Cocktail actress, Diana Penty returned to the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival. The actress, who made her Cannes debut in 2019 is all set to conquer the red-carpet again. The Bollywood actress showcased her very first outfit from Cannes red carpet this morning and boy we’re in love with it already!

Diana Penty aced the Cannes red-carpet in elegant black co-Ord set. The ensemble features black full-sleeves blazer featuring plunging neckline and puffy sleeves. The diva teamed it up with matching harem pants. For glam picks, Diana went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips, sharp contour, sleek eyeliner and heavy mascara. To complete the look, the diva went with dainty earrings and transparent stilettoes that matched her look beautifully. For hairdo, Diana went with centre-parted half-tied tresses that made her look elegant and chique.

Diana Penty Owns The Red-Carpet in Black Co-Ord Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

For her second look at the Cannes Film Festival, Diana chose breathtaking black ensemble. The actress dazzled in a full-sleeve black glittery dress with frill. Diana rounded off her attire with minimal accessories and completely owned the look. Diana shared photos of herself in the beautiful dress from designer Philipp Plein and wrote in the caption, “Tassels always worth the hassle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

On professional front, Diana Penty be next seen with Ajay Devgn in Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film. The untitled project will mark the debut of Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay’s nephew Aman Devgn. Diana made her acting debut with the romantic film Cocktail. She shared screen space with Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the same. Post that, she went on to appear in films like Happy Bhag Jayegi, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Shiddat, and Selfiee.

