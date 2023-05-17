Home

Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta Makes a BOLD Statement With Super High Slit on Red Carpet – See Sexy Pics

Esha Gupta attended the 76th edition of the Cannes Film festival as a part of the Indian government delegation. She made jaws drop with her super high slit gown in the opening ceremony.

Esha Gupta made her red carpet debut at Cannes 2023 as a member of the delegation from the Indian government. She went to the opening ceremony and the film’s premiere, Jeanne Du Barry, Johnny Depp’s return flick. The sexy diva has never failed to amaze fashion critics with her jaw-dropping outfits. Esha Gupta, whose social media is living proof of her sexy fashion diaries, raised the hotness quotient as she walked the red carpet. Esha Gupta wore a delicate pink gown with a thigh-high slit and a deep plunging neckline at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. An extravagant collar and little lace flowers around the neck served to highlight the dress.

Esha Gupta, known for her risque and sensational fashion choices, looked stunning in a high-slit gown as she attended the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The Jannat 2 star rocked a romantic ivory-pink gown by designer Nicolas Jebran. The flowy gown boasted a super-high slit extending almost up to her waist. That’s not all. The sheer neckline adorned with delicate white floral accents was a beauteous addition to her collared gown.

Esha Gupta was seen sporting a white ring and a set of earrings from the Fred Parish Jewellery collection in addition to her seductive attire by Lebanese fashion designer Nicolas Jebran. She wore very little makeup, and her hair was pulled up into a bun with a few stray strands cascading down from either side of her face.

On the professional front, Esha Gupta was last spotted working on Prakash Jha’s ‘Aashram 3.’ Bobby Deol’s eponymous character Nirala Baba is brought in to have his appearance changed in Aashram 3, while Esha portrayed the part of Sonia.

What are your thoughts on Esha Gupta’s debut look at Cannes 2023?

