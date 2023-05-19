Home

Cannes 2023: Masoom Minawalla Wears The Flashiest Blouse by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla With Handcrafted Lehenga – See Pics

Masoom Minawala celebrates Indianness in AJSK's silver stoned blouse with handcrafted silk tulle skirt.

Fashion Influencer and style icon, Masoom Minawala made heads turn as she graced the prestigious Cannes Film Festival Day 2. Known for tremendous fashion sense, the diva brought her unique flair to the red carpet. Her outfits reflect a distinctive style and classic elegance with modern experimentation. Ever since she made Cannes Debut in 2022, Masoom rose to higher expectations by her fans and followers all over the world.

Styled by ace couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Masoom Minawala wore a custom-made outfit for her second day at Cannes. The ensemble featured a bejeweled full sleeves blouse intricated with silver sequins and stones. Masoom teamed up the blouse with emerald, green silk tulle lehenega-skirt with a 3.5 meters long trail. The standout part of this attire was the eye-catching green skirt that took 250 man-hours to complete this true masterpiece.

Masoom Minawala Celebrates Indianness in AJSK Creation at Cannes Film Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

While sharing her captivating pictures on Instagram, Masoom captioned it “Moving away from our celebrated handlooms, I wanted to play with the grandeur of Indian jewels & their magnificence on a look. 250 man-hours of handwork in the finest silk tulle, a lehenga-skirt with a 3.5 meters long trail – bathing in the essence of the beauty that Indian craftsmanship can create.”

Masoom Minawala added a touch of elegance to Indian couture with an enchanted piece of jewellery. The diva chose an intricate maang tika, green glass pearl earrings, and gorgeous ear cuffs. She kept the makeup bold with subtle green eyeshadow, black kohled eyes, sharp contour, beaming highlighter, brown lip shade, heavily filled mascara. Masoom’s French braid replete with bootis gave her a full-apsara look as she struck some amazing poses beach-side.

What do you guys think of Masoom Minawala’s Day 2 Cannes Look? Tell us in the comments below

