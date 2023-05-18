Home

India at Cannes: Is Mrunal Thakur Our NEW Desi Girl in Embellished Saree Gown?

Hi there, Mrunal Thakur, welcome to Cannes 2023! Mrunal Thakur is a popular name ever since her dreamy debut in the Telugu movie ‘Sita Ramam.’ After mesmerising her fans with her hot look in a black swimsuit and shimmery black blazer, she turned desi girl in a silver-coloured saree. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to create her sparkly magic in Falguni Shane Peacock’s embellished saree gown paired with a super sexy blouse. Mrunal Thakur dropped her mesmerising photos on Instagram and the caption read, “Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am.”

MRUNAL THAKUR CREATES A MAGIC IN SAREE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

What are your thoughts on Mrunal Thakur’s desi avatar?

