Cannes 2023: Natasha Poonawalla is a Force of Fashion in Voluminous Neon Gown With Ruffles And Evening Gloves- See PICS

Cannes 2023: Natasha Poonawalla shines like a star in Marc Jacobs's over-the-top ruffled gown with dramatic gloves.

Natasha Poonawalla‘s Cannes 2023 album is getting bigger. The philanthropist has always exhibited her love for avant-grade fashion. Recently, Natasha slipped in mesmerizing ruffled gown, taking over Cannes film festival with her dramatic fashion moments.

Natasha Poonawalla was seen adorning strapless neon ruffled green dress with a massive layering pattern. Her backless gown added contrasting white evening gloves. For glam picks, Natasha went with subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, sharp contour, mascara filled with lashes, bold red lip shade and glowing skin. The diva added a lot of glamour to her look with colossal white boots and twisted ballerina bun.

While sharing pics on gram, Natasha captioned it ”When fashion and philanthropy collide. What’s not to celebrate?! Loved wearing this @marcjacobs 💕”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla)

Natasha Poonawalla surely turned the Cannes Film Festival into a massive fashion spectacle. The diva stunned like a star in Gucci’s glamourous silver two-piece set featuring slingy halter top and flowy risque slit. To complete the look, Natasha went with beach wavy style hairdo, glittery makeup and diamond neckpiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla)

Meanwhile, other Indian divas are also making waves at the Cannes 2023 red carpet in their exquisite looks. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Penty, Urvashi Rautela, Sara Ali Khan, Niharika M, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Manushi Chhillar among others put their best foot forward in their exquisite looks.

Your thoughts on Natasha Poonawala’s latest Cannes Look 2023? Tell us in the comments below

