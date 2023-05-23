Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Wearing Green Feather Gown, Netizens say ‘Murgi Lag Rahi Ho’- See PICS

Home

Urvashi Rautela made her latest red-carpet appearance in green feather, sequin floor-length gown. Well, her recent look at Cannes 2023 left internet divided.

Actor and Internet sensation, Urvashi Rautela has made several headlines since her appearence at the 2023 Cannes Festival. From her bizzare crocodile necklace to unbelievable blue lip shade, Urvashi keeps on capturing Internet’s attention with her distinctive red carpet looks at Cannes 2023. Well, this time too, The Sanam Re actress made audience shocked as she donned green feather and sequin gown. Check out her latest look from Cannes Film Festival.

Urvashi Rautela made her latest red-carpet appearance in green feather, sequin floor-length gown with matching headgear. She wore it with dangling earrings, open locks and multiple rings. For glam picks, Urvashi went with bold eye makeup look, plum lip shade, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, heavy contouring, blushed cheeks and heavy mascara on lashes. The embellished cotoure is from Ziad Nakad’s Spring Summer 2023 Couture Collection.

Urvashi Rautela Walks Cannes Red Carpet in Green Feather Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nevanta (@nevantamedia)

While, some users on social media felt that Urvashi Rautela aced the look, some fans were not impressed with her latest attire. One user wrote ”It’s Cannes festival not Brazil festival, She looking like a parrot 🦜”, ”Chicken 🐔 😂😂😂” Another commented, “God someone just fire her stylist.” Someone remarked, “‘Murgi Lag Rahi Ho”.

Russian Actor, Victoria Bonya Wore Same Gown at Cannes 2023 Opening

Meanwhile, Russian actor Victoria Bonya wore the same Ziad Nakad gown to the festival’s opening ceremony. Fashion designer posted the model’s picture on her offical account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ziad Nakad (@ziadnakad)

What Do You Guys Think Of Urvashi Rautela Latest Cannes Appearence? Tell Us in The Comments Below

