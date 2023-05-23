By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Wearing Green Feather Gown, Netizens say ‘Murgi Lag Rahi Ho’- See PICS
Urvashi Rautela made her latest red-carpet appearance in green feather, sequin floor-length gown. Well, her recent look at Cannes 2023 left internet divided.
Actor and Internet sensation, Urvashi Rautela has made several headlines since her appearence at the 2023 Cannes Festival. From her bizzare crocodile necklace to unbelievable blue lip shade, Urvashi keeps on capturing Internet’s attention with her distinctive red carpet looks at Cannes 2023. Well, this time too, The Sanam Re actress made audience shocked as she donned green feather and sequin gown. Check out her latest look from Cannes Film Festival.
Also Read:
- Kusha Kapila Lives Her 'Yashraj Film Moment' in Orange Voluminous Gown With Thigh-High Slit at Cannes 2023
- Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone Aces The Cut-Out Style in a Green Maxi Dress For 'Kennedy' Interviews - See Pics
- Cannes 2023: Natasha Poonawalla's Jersey Gown Comes With a Gold Face And It's Everything Fantastically Weird - See Pics
Urvashi Rautela made her latest red-carpet appearance in green feather, sequin floor-length gown with matching headgear. She wore it with dangling earrings, open locks and multiple rings. For glam picks, Urvashi went with bold eye makeup look, plum lip shade, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, heavy contouring, blushed cheeks and heavy mascara on lashes. The embellished cotoure is from Ziad Nakad’s Spring Summer 2023 Couture Collection.
You may like to read
Urvashi Rautela Walks Cannes Red Carpet in Green Feather Gown
View this post on Instagram
Trending Now
While, some users on social media felt that Urvashi Rautela aced the look, some fans were not impressed with her latest attire. One user wrote ”It’s Cannes festival not Brazil festival, She looking like a parrot 🦜”, ”Chicken 🐔 😂😂😂” Another commented, “God someone just fire her stylist.” Someone remarked, “‘Murgi Lag Rahi Ho”.
Russian Actor, Victoria Bonya Wore Same Gown at Cannes 2023 Opening
Meanwhile, Russian actor Victoria Bonya wore the same Ziad Nakad gown to the festival’s opening ceremony. Fashion designer posted the model’s picture on her offical account.
View this post on Instagram
What Do You Guys Think Of Urvashi Rautela Latest Cannes Appearence? Tell Us in The Comments Below
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.