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Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in soft pink couture while daughter Aaradhya dazzles in bold ruby-red gown- See pics

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in soft pink couture while daughter Aaradhya dazzles in bold ruby-red gown- See pics

The iconic mom and daughter duo delivered a memorable style contrast at Cannes 2026 with soft romantic hues paired against bold dramatic styling, making their appearance one of the standout highlights of the evening.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya at Cannes 2026 (PC: Twitter)

The glamour at Cannes 2026 continued in full swing as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delivered yet another unforgettable fashion moment. After making a powerful statement earlier in the day in a structured midnight blue couture look the actor shifted into a softer romantic mood for the evening event. She attended L’Oréal Paris Lights on Women’s Worth celebration and instantly caught attention with a dreamy pastel appearance that stood out for its elegance and calm charm. The look carried a fairy tale energy and showed a completely different side of her Cannes style journey this year.

Soft pastel glamour takes over the red carpet

For the evening appearance, Aishwarya chose a blush-toned couture gown designed by Sophie Couture. The strapless outfit featured a well-structured corset that highlighted her silhouette in a subtle yet graceful way. The gown flowed into soft pleats that added movement with every step she took. Crystal floral detailing across the fabric gave it a delicate sparkle under the lights.

A long attached cape completed the ensemble and created a royal, flowing effect as she walked the red carpet. The overall styling focused on softness and elegance rather than heavy drama making it one of her most refined Cannes looks this year.

Styling that enhanced the romantic mood

Her beauty look matched the gentle tone of the outfit. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for glowing skin soft eye makeup and glossy lips. Her hair was styled in loose waves that added volume and framed her face beautifully. The simplicity of the styling allowed the gown to remain the main focus while still maintaining her signature red carpet presence.

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See Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s viral look from Cannes 2026 here

Aaradhya Bachchan joins her mother on the red carpet

One of the most talked about moments of the evening came when Aaradhya Bachchan joined her mother at the event. The young teenager wore a bold ruby red gown paired with a matching cape that instantly created a striking visual contrast against Aishwarya’s pastel look.

Aaradhya styled her hair in soft curls with a side partition which gave her appearance a neat and polished finish. Her confident presence beside her mother drew attention from photographers and fans alike making the mother daughter appearance one of the most memorable moments of Cannes 2026.

aishwarya rai and aaradhya bachchan at the cannes l’oreal awards 2026 pic.twitter.com/dybAVjc6Mh — s (@lostinsfictionn) May 23, 2026

Social media reacts to mother daughter moment

Photos and videos of the duo quickly spread online. Fans praised the beautiful contrast in their outfits and the natural bond they share. Many called it a perfect blend of elegance and youthful charm. While Aaradhya has been seen at Cannes with her mother in earlier years this appearance stood out because of her stronger red carpet presence and confident styling.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lights up Cannes 2026 in sculpted blue couture gown, fans say: ‘Once a queen…’

Earlier appearance set the tone for Cannes 2026

Before this pastel look Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had already made headlines with her first Cannes 2026 appearance in a sculpted midnight blue couture outfit designed by Amit Aggarwal. The futuristic design featured structured shoulders and artistic detailing inspired by light and movement. That look set the tone for her powerful fashion run at the festival this year.

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