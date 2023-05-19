Home

Actor, Esha Gupta conquered Cannes 2023 with her red-carpet debut but her off-carpet style hasn't disappointed either.

Cannes Day 2: Esha Gupta Ups Style Quotient in Black Galvan Dress With Glitzy Neckline Worth Rs 1.3 Lakh- See PICS

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 started off at the French Riveria on May 16. Many Bollywood celebrities made and are expected to make a stunning debut at the red carpet. Debutants Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur have already walked the red carpet and improved its appearance with their impeccable sense of style. The second day of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival saw more Bollywood stars make their dazzling appearance at the red carpet. Esha Gupta who never fails to impress fans with her tremendous style took over Day 2 at Cannes in gorgeous black bodycon dress. Scroll down to know more of Esha Gupta’s attire and how much it costs.

For Cannes Day 2, Esha Gupta was seen adorning black bustier bodycon dress. The ensemble features sweetheart neckline, thick straps, rhinestone embellished halter-neckline as well as a flattering fit over the length. For glam picks, Esha opted for subtle smokey eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, nude glossy lipshade, sharp contour, perfect brows, sleek eyelinear and heavy mascara on lashes. The diva went with no accessories and let her attire stole the spotlight. For hairdo, Esha kept it natural with low bun and lose wavy strands on both sides of her face.

Outfit Price

Want to Know Esha Gupta’s Cannes Day 2 outfit price? Here’s how much it cost. The ensemble is from the website Galvan London and costs- £1,295.00 (INR:132883.83) Esha enjoyed a night out in the French Riviera wearing a beautiful black midi dress from Galvan.

