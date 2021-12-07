Belly fat is not only just unhealthy but it can also be very dangerous putting you at risk. Carrying around the extra weight from belly fat tends to make you feel sluggish and lethargic. Belly fat puts you at risk from diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and obesity.Also Read - Yoga Asanas: Try These 5 Bedtime Yoga Asanas For Better Sleep

Some of the reasons for belly fat could include genetics, specific illnesses or even obesity, unhealthy eating habits, irregular sleep patterns, lack of exercise etc. All this adds up to abdominal obesity and this can impact your self-confidence too. Also Read - 6 Easy Tips to Keep Working Out in The Winter

As an effective way to shed the kilos, yoga gives you the equivalent of cardiovascular exercise to increase your heart rate and this helps you burn off those calories. Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares 6 asanas of yoga to reduce belly fat. He says, “Stomach fat is the most stubborn and can be targeted through specific asanas like Naukasana, Chaturanga, Brahmacharyaasana etc.” Also Read - Alcohol, Sedentary Lifestyle, Sugary Food and 3 Other Reasons for Increase in Belly Fat

Chaturanga Dandasana

Formation of posture:

Begin with plank posture

As you exhale, lower your body down into half a push-up, such that the upper arms are parallel to the floor

Your elbows must touch the sides of your ribs as you lower yourself to maintain a 90-degree angle in the crook of the elbows

Your shoulders must be drawn in

Your wrists and elbows must be perpendicular to the floor and your shoulders must be in line with your body

Hold the asana for 10-15 seconds

Naukasana

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back

Lift up your upper and lower body to balance your sitting bones.

Your toes must be aligned with your eyes

Keep your knees and back straight

Keep your arms parallel to the ground and point forward

Tighten your abdominal muscles

Straighten your back

Inhale and exhale normally

Santolanasana

Formation of the posture

Lie on your stomach

Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up

Grip the floor with your toes

Straighten the knees

Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned

Your wrists must be exactly below your shoulders with your arms straight

Hold the final posture for a while

Chakrasana

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back

Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor

Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head

Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch

Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind

Dhanurasana

Formation of the posture

Begin by lying down on your stomach

Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms

Have a strong grip

Lift your legs and arms as high as you can

Look up and hold the posture for a while

Brahmacharya asana

Formation of the posture

Begin by sitting with your legs extended forward

Place your palms on the floor next to your thighs

Lean your torso forward and exhale completely

Put pressure on your palms, engage your core, inhale and lift your legs off the ground

Ensure that your knees are kept straight and your toes point up

Hold the posture for a few seconds

In yoga, apart from Sukshma Vyayam (subtle exercises), Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutations can also a great way to warm up before your practice. You could start with 5 cycles a day and gradually build it up as your stamina increases. Perform these poses in the sequence of your comfort twice a day to tone your body and become flexible.