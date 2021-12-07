Belly fat is not only just unhealthy but it can also be very dangerous putting you at risk. Carrying around the extra weight from belly fat tends to make you feel sluggish and lethargic. Belly fat puts you at risk from diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and obesity.Also Read - Yoga Asanas: Try These 5 Bedtime Yoga Asanas For Better Sleep
Some of the reasons for belly fat could include genetics, specific illnesses or even obesity, unhealthy eating habits, irregular sleep patterns, lack of exercise etc. All this adds up to abdominal obesity and this can impact your self-confidence too.
As an effective way to shed the kilos, yoga gives you the equivalent of cardiovascular exercise to increase your heart rate and this helps you burn off those calories. Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares 6 asanas of yoga to reduce belly fat. He says, "Stomach fat is the most stubborn and can be targeted through specific asanas like Naukasana, Chaturanga, Brahmacharyaasana etc."
Chaturanga Dandasana
Formation of posture:
- Begin with plank posture
- As you exhale, lower your body down into half a push-up, such that the upper arms are parallel to the floor
- Your elbows must touch the sides of your ribs as you lower yourself to maintain a 90-degree angle in the crook of the elbows
- Your shoulders must be drawn in
- Your wrists and elbows must be perpendicular to the floor and your shoulders must be in line with your body
- Hold the asana for 10-15 seconds
Naukasana
Formation of the posture
- Lie down on your back
- Lift up your upper and lower body to balance your sitting bones.
- Your toes must be aligned with your eyes
- Keep your knees and back straight
- Keep your arms parallel to the ground and point forward
- Tighten your abdominal muscles
- Straighten your back
- Inhale and exhale normally
Santolanasana
Formation of the posture
- Lie on your stomach
- Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up
- Grip the floor with your toes
- Straighten the knees
- Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned
- Your wrists must be exactly below your shoulders with your arms straight
- Hold the final posture for a while
Chakrasana
Formation of the posture
- Lie down on your back
- Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor
- Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head
- Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch
- Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind
Dhanurasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin by lying down on your stomach
- Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms
- Have a strong grip
- Lift your legs and arms as high as you can
- Look up and hold the posture for a while
Brahmacharya asana
Formation of the posture
- Begin by sitting with your legs extended forward
- Place your palms on the floor next to your thighs
- Lean your torso forward and exhale completely
- Put pressure on your palms, engage your core, inhale and lift your legs off the ground
- Ensure that your knees are kept straight and your toes point up
- Hold the posture for a few seconds
In yoga, apart from Sukshma Vyayam (subtle exercises), Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutations can also a great way to warm up before your practice. You could start with 5 cycles a day and gradually build it up as your stamina increases. Perform these poses in the sequence of your comfort twice a day to tone your body and become flexible.