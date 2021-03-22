Can’t Sleep? Here Are a Couple of Yoga Poses That Assist You to Fall Asleep

Who doesn’t look forward to a night of restful sleep after having worked hard throughout the day? Sleep can and does play a crucial role in maintaining and improving our physical, mental, and emotional health. How well you sleep at night could well determine your productivity for the next day. Sound sleep promotes the healthy functioning of the brain and all your other internal organs. And, thus when the body and mind are in a healthy state it is only then that you can enhance your creativity, productivity, and upgrade your skills. Also Read - World Kidney Day 2021: 3 Tips To Maintain Healthy Kidneys

Yoga can be a very useful practice to include in your daily lifestyle. Yoga is a holistic approach to gaining a healthy, body, mind, and spirit. Yoga helps with the upkeep of your physical and mental states of being. Along with yoga, you can also include a few tips that can improve your sleep cycles. It is advisable to have an early supper and give at least 2 to 3 hours of gap between your last meal for the day and sleeping at night. This will ensure that your body gets the rest that it deserves instead of continuing to work on digestive functions. Yoga brings harmony between the mind, and body which also encourages you to opt for a more positive and healthy lifestyle. Also Read - Superstitions of Knife: Why Some People Place Knife Under Pillow to Get Rid of Scary Dreams

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares a couple of yoga poses that assist you to fall asleep. To improve your sleep quality, you can hold each pose of these postures for 30 seconds to 1 minute or even longer. Also Read - 4 Yoga Poses You Must Avoid During Pregnancy, That Are Easy But Dangerous

1. Sukhasana – Happy Pose

Formation of the posture

• Sit in an upright position

• Stretch both legs out in Dandasana

• Cross your legs one atop the other

• Place your palms on the knees

• Sit erect with spine straight

2. Vajrasana – This yoga pose can be done on a full stomach. In fact, it should be done right after having a meal.

Formation of the posture

• Gently drop your knees down

• Rest your pelvis on your heels

• Keep your heels close to each other

• Place your palms on your knees facing upward

• Straighten your back and look forward

Meditation – Sthiti Dhyan

• Find a natural environment to practice this technique.

• Sit in a comfortable posture

• Look straight ahead for 5 seconds, behind you for five seconds, and to both right and left sides for five seconds each.

• Now close your eyes and recollect as many details that you observed as possible.

Along with these techniques, you can also include meditation practices such as Brahmari Dhyan and Aarambh Dhyan. Brahmari Pranayama is also said to have numerous benefits. This breathing technique calms the mind and body helping you enjoy a good night’s sleep. Sleep is very essential for the body’s healthy functioning and to keep you at your optimal best.