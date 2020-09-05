Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, everything has been hit. Everything now is just confined to our homes and from our eating habits, to how we work, the stress level and our sleeping pattern has been majorly impacted, majorly. The uncertainty due to the virus has taken a big toll on everyone. According to recent findings, poor sleep or disrupted sleep can be linked to high blood pressure and changes in the gut microbiome. Also Read - Bizarre Health Trend: Bodybuilders Drinking Breastmilk to Achieve a Better Sculpted Body

The gut microbiota or microbiome refers to the collection of microorganisms living in the intestines. According to the study, published in the journal Physiological Genomics, the research team aimed to determine whether a 28-day period of disrupted sleep changed the microbiota in rats. Also Read - Health Tips From Milind Soman: Actor Bursts 3 Most Common Myths Related to Food

They also sought to identify biological features associated with undesirable arterial blood pressure changes.

Using rats, the researchers disrupted their sleep periods. Rats are nocturnal, so the experiments were designed to interfere with their daytime sleep periods. Also Read - Postpartum Depression: Sameera Reddy, Soha Ali Khan And Others, Celebrities Who Experienced The Postnatal Struggle And Shared Their Stories

Telemetry transmitters measured the rats’ brain activity, blood pressure, and heart rate. Fecal matter was also analyzed to examine changes in the microbial content.

When rats had an abnormal sleep schedule, an increase in blood pressure developed — the blood pressure remained elevated even when they could return to normal sleep.

“This suggests that dysfunctional sleep impairs the body for a sustained period,” said study author Katherine A Maki, Associate Professor at the University of Illinois in Chicago in the US.

According to the study, undesirable changes were also found in the gut microbiome — the genetic material of all bacteria living in the colon.

Contrary to her initial hypothesis, Maki found that the gut microbiome changes did not happen immediately, but instead took a week to show unfavorable responses such as an imbalance among different types of bacteria including an increase in microbes associated with inflammation.

“When the sleep disruption stopped, everything did not come back to normal immediately. This research shows a very complex system with the presence of multiple pathological factors,” Maki said.

This was initial research, and studies will continue to examine pathways involving the gut microbiome and metabolites produced by gut bacteria.

The researchers will see exactly how sleep characteristics are changed and how long blood pressure and gut microbiome alterations persist. They will then determine how this information translates to humans.

“We hope to find an intervention that can help people who are at risk for cardiovascular disease because of their work and sleep schedules,” the study authors wrote.

(With inputs from IANS)