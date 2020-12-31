Capricorn Horoscope For 2021: 2020 has been harsh for most of us, due to the pandemic and the uncertainties. We all have been looking forward to 2021 and are excited to see how the New year will turn out to be. Do you also want to know what’s in store for you in 2021? Then read on. Also Read - Astrological Predictions 2021: Difficult New Year For Aries, Leo, Scorpio, Virgo And Taurus

Renowned tarot card reader, Munisha Khatwani gives us Capricorn horoscope predictions for 2021. She sheds light on how 2021 will turn out for you in terms of finances, personal life, and career.

Love Life: It seems like a pretty happy year for Capricorn on the love front. There are some family celebrations, family happiness. If you have recently tied the knot or about to in 2021, then the cards show that your partner will be a very important part of your family life. If you are already married, then you will think of starting a family this year. Also Read - Weekly Horoscope Reading From Dec 28 to Jan 3: Munisha Khatwani Predicts This Week For You And Highlights Important Events

Women who are single, you are going to be emotional, loving, caring, and even romantic. You may propose to someone or approach someone you like. For you, 2021 will be an important year for finding a partner.

If you are planning to get married this year, you may get a proposal. You can take the plunge but only after July as it is a more favourable time.

Career Life:

You will be taking a lot of mental pressure and a lot of it could be self-created. You will see a positive change in your career, especially after May-June. Capricorn, if you are looking for a new career opportunity, this year is auspicious for you. You have to be patient and cannot be temperamental.

Finance:

Capricorn men, this is a good year for you to earn money. You can grow your business; you may take up a new partnership or an opportunity. You will be investing in some property. You will be spoiling yourself this year.

Health:

Don’t overthink, otherwise, it may impact your health including stomach or back-related problems. For youngsters, you will be more energetic and practical for your health.

You will have a lot of love in your family. There can be rekindling of relationships. Women will be practical and intelligent about their family life.

This year, communications will be very important for you.