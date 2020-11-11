Rapper Cardi B has launched her first-ever footwear collection, in collaboration with Reebok. Also Read - 'This is Disrespect': Rapper Cardi B Poses as 'Goddess Durga' to Advertise New Sneaker Collection, Indians Are Enraged

Cardi has redesigned the brand’s iconic Club C silhouette in the form of an all new Club C Cardi and Cardi Coated Club C Double. Also Read - Singer Cardi B Reveals Her Horrific Sexual Harassment Story, Says Photographer Exposed Himself During Shoot

Having played a larger role in the design and curation process, Cardi was inspired by a dystopian world, taking cues from her most recent iconic fashion moments. Also Read - Bernie Sanders Films Campaign Video With Cardi B to Attract Young Voters

Using the simplicity of the infamous Club C silhouette as a jumping off point, Cardi took things to the next level with bold, transparent designs.

To support the launch of her new collaboration with Reebok, Cardi B will be headlining an all-new campaign with Reebok titled “B Unexplainable”, celebrating her personal growth, passion for design, and equality. Through “B Unexplainable”, Cardi B and Reebok aim to explore society’s expectations of women: how they are told to be perfect but humble, strong but caring.

The two silhouettes, the Club C Cardi and the Cardi Coated Club C Double, will feature women’s and children’s footwear sizing options (juniors and infant), with the children’s shoes being direct takedowns of the adult styles at attainable price points.

Both styles will be available beginning November 14 at Reebok stores and online at shop4reebok.com, Veg Nonveg and Superkicks India, starting Rs 6,599.