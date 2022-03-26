Cardi B American rapper and singer along with Summer Walker and SZA recently uploaded the extended version of their hit song No Love. People are grooving on its catchy music. What tops the most is that Cardi B left her desi fans mesmerised when she chose a custom nude sculptural dress made by Gaurav Gupta, Indian designer for her music video. Cardi B looked stunning and proved once again that she is the queen!Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Toned Midriff, Recreates Cardi B's Iconic Veil Look in Black Separates - Chic or Not?

In one of the scenes, Cardi was seen standing in a field of roses and dressed in the nude-coloured ‘Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural’ outfit designed by Gaurav Gupta. Check out the pictures and posts. Also Read - Bengaluru: Will Restrictions be Imposed in Malls, Theatres Again? BBMP Chief Clears Air

The ensemble is made of infinite sculptures molded in layers of nude diaphanous organza and frames that accentuated rapper’s curves. The attire comes with a deep neckline, side thigh-high slit, skirt forming into a floor-grazing train along with a huge twirled piece attached to the back of the dress.

In a Vogue’s interview, Gaurav said that the whole concept of the music was about the elements of nature. He said,” I think it’s a really beautiful collaboration because it’s like our conceptual signature technique that’s been worn by Cardi B who is one of the most iconic artists of our time. It’s a really nice proud moment, I am really chuffed about it.”

Along with this, Cardi also represented air and showcased the designer’s indigenous sculpting technique that changes into infinite shapes and brings out the cosmic character to life.

What is noteworthy is that this is the first time a rapper has worn an ensemble created by an Asian artist. Before this, she chose a South Asian artist and Misha Japanwala designer for her attire in Rumours with Lizzo.