Washington: American rapper Cardi B will soon be launching her own line of cosmetic products and she is gearing up for the same. As per a report in TMZ, Cardi B's company, Washpoppin Inc, has filed legal documents to lock down the rights to the phrase 'Bardi Beauty'. The Grammy award-winning rapper is aiming to launch a bunch of products including cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare and nail enamel.

It was in March this year that Cardi B took to social media announcing that she will be launching her line of hair care products. She also mentioned that her products will be inspired by her own natural hair care journey. "This year I will be coming out with a hairline that I been working on at home for my hair and my daughters however, I think its time for people to educate themselves on nationality, race and ethnicity. Being Hispanic/Latina doesn't make your hair long, don't make your skin light or don't make your face features slim especially in Latin countries from the Caribbean islands. Dna have something to do with your hair not your nationality but guess what you can always maintain your hair …..and one more thing not everyone that speaks Spanish is Mexican," she wrote.

Cardi B had earlier also collaborated with several fashion companies and now she is all set to launch her own line of products. She is not the first global icon to launch her beauty products. Other celebrities including Rihanna and Selena Gomez have also launched their own beauty brands.