We are often told by our elders that you must load up on carrots for good health and eyesight. It is one of the tastiest root vegetables and it is available in almost all seasons. Did you know that carrot is full of nutrients? The tapering tuber is one of the most veggies and is used in almost all curries. It can also be eaten in its raw form and cooked form. Drinking a glass of carrot juice every morning can lead you towards good health. Also Read - Can Prostate Cancer Treatment Have an Adverse Impact on Men?

If you are still not convinced, then here read the benefits of carrots and why you must add them to your diet. Also Read - This Antiviral Drug May Block COVID Virus Within 24 Hours, Claims Study

1. Vitamin A Booster: Carrots are good for your eyes and it is rich in vitamin A. Deficiency of Vitamin A can lead to weak eyesight, so have those red-orange coloured juice now. Also Read - Kidney Disease Is A Leading Risk Factor for COVID Hospitalisation, Suggest Study

2. Fights free radicals and fixes your antioxidants: Carrots have carotenoids present in them which act as antioxidants and fights radicals and slow down aging. Carrot will help in clearing up toxins from your body and reduces the risk of cancer and heart diseases.

3. Immunity booster: Immunity is the buzz work this season. Carrots can protect you from harmful viruses, bacteria, and inflammation. Drinking carrot juice can help you in getting enough vitamins and minerals such as B6, K, potassium, phosphorous, etc. They can make your bone, nervous system stronger and can also improve brainpower.

4. Soft, glowy, and supple skin: Carrots have antioxidants and essential minerals including potassium that can help in preventing cell degradation, which keeps your skin glowing and healthy. Carrot juice can protect your skin from dryness, can improve skin tone, and reducing blemishes and scars.

5. May maintain cholesterol and blood sugar levels: Drinking a moderate amount of carrot juice may help lower your cholesterol and blood sugar levels.