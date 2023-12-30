Castor Oil For Weight Loss: Is This Vegetable Oil Effective in Burning Extra Fat? Here’s What we Know

Home

While castor oil has various uses and benefits, weight loss is not among its proven applications. Here are some key points to consider.

Castor oil is a vegetable oil with a wide range of cosmetic and medicinal uses. It is obtained from the seeds of the Ricinus communis plant, also known as the castor bean plant. Besides its several benefits, you might be wondering whether it’s effective in weight loss. Some people swear by castor oil’s weight loss effects due to its laxative properties, though some may wonder whether there’s any evidence to support this claim. So, to understand this, the article examines whether castor oil is a safe and effective weight loss approach.

Does Castor Oil Help in Achieving Sustainable Weight Loss?

While castor oil has certain health benefits, there is no scientific evidence to support its effectiveness for weight loss. Though, due to its laxative properties, this oil has been widely used in traditional medicine to treat stomach disorders, arthritis and insomnia.

According to Healthline, Castor oil contains a unique fatty acid called ricinoleic acid, which can stimulate contractions in the muscles of the intestines, leading to bowel movements. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) categorizes castor oil as generally safe and effective to use as a stimulant laxative. However, its use for this purpose has declined over time given the discoveries of more effective laxatives with fewer side effects Regardless, the laxative effect of castor oil has been suggested to aid weight loss. No studies have specifically examined the effects of castor oil on weight loss, the oil relieves constipation, which can result in weight loss.

Well, despite the lack of evidence to support using castor oil for weight loss, here are other benefits of this oil that we can consider!

Due to its antibacterial properties, castor oil may benefit wound healing.

Castor oil has been shown to improve hair growth or treat hair loss.

According to various studies, ricinolein acid, which is found in castor oil, may reduce pain and swelling caused by inflammation.

