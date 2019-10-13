Everyone wants glowing skin. Isn’t it? But how many people know how to get it? Very few. To find a perfect beauty enhancer, you don’t need to roam around different shops. The magical ingredients are already there in your kitchen. Take for example castor oil. It is a vegetable oil that is known to have both health and beauty benefits. From clearing acne to making your hair look shiny and preventing hair, castor oil does it all. Let’s discuss its beauty benefits one by one in detail.

Treats acne

Acne is a skin condition characterized by symptoms like blackheads, pimples, pus-filled lumps, etc. It is caused by excess oil production in the skin, bacteria, excessive activity of androgen hormone, etc. castor oil helps your skin regain its natural moisture and prevent oil secretion because of the presence of fatty acids in it. All you need to do is to apply this vegetable oil on your face and massage. Wash your face the next morning.

Improves your hair shine

For your hair to look shiny, you need to nourish your scalp. Generally, the oils that we use give external nourishment to hair. However, castor oil penetrates deep into the hair follicles and increases the blood flow to the area. This is what helps in making your hair shiny.

Prevents hair fall

Applying castor oil mixed with methi seeds, once in a week can make your hair roots stronger. This is what will help your hair stay where they belong and not fall every now and then.

Helps you get rid of wrinkles

Castor oil is known to increase the secretion of collagen by penetrating deep into the skin. Collagen hydrated your skin and makes it soft. By rejuvenating skin, it helps in the treatment of wrinkles naturally.