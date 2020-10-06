A few days ago, we informed you about the Cat Que Virus, a pathogen that emerged in China and has been found to cause certain fatal diseases. Many believed that this virus can unleash an epidemic and that’s why got fearful. Here, we would like to bust this myth for you. Also Read - New Virus From China Called Cat Que Virus Emerges - All You Need to Know About The Fatal Diseases it Can Cause

The scientists of ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, recently told IANS that the Cat Que Virus (CQV) cannot trigger an epidemic or a pandemic. The most it could do is cause 'sporadic infections' in rural areas where culicine vectors (a breed of mosquitoes) are found to breed.

For those who do not know the difference between sporadic infection, an epidemic and a pandemic, here we explain these three terms for you in the simplest way.

Sporadic Infection

Infections or diseases that occur occasionally and irregularly without any geographical concentration are called sporadic infections/diseases. For example plague, rabies, tetanus etc. These infections occur rarely and in scattered locations. These are not easily transmitted and cannot affect the humanity on a large scale.

Epidemic

According to the WHO, a disease can be called an epidemic when its occurrence in a community or region is out of control. It is basically a regional outbreak of a disease and not global. It is a sudden increase in the number of cases of a disease in an area. And, the number is more than expected. When an epidemic crosses borders and continues to affect people, it is declared as a pandemic.

Pandemic

A pandemic is an outbreak of a disease that has crossed international boundaries and affected a significant number of the population globally. According to UK’s Health and Safety Executive, a disease or infection can be categorised as a pandemic if human population has zero immunity to it and the disease is affecting people exponentially worldwide. A pandemic disease means it has crossed other levels of severity like sporadic (irregularly and infrequently occurring disease), endemic (constant presence of a disease within a geographical area), and epidemic (a sudden spike in the number cases of a disease within a geographical area).