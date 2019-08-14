If you are going to be spending time at home this Independence Day, you have got to experiment with food and try out dishes you haven’t ever tried before. Why not try making tricoloured recipes to get into the spirit of Independence Day? Here are some interesting recipes you can try.

Tri-flavoured Masala Bhaat with roasted nuts, tomato and yoghurt reduction

Ingredients:

Basmati rice 300gms

spinach paste 100gms

carrot paste 100gms

curd 50gms

cream 150gms

chopped onions 150gms

chopped garlic 30gms

cumin seeds 1tblsp

mustard seeds 1/2tbsp

curry leaves 2 sprigs

red chillies 4-5nos

salt to taste

pepper powder to taste

tomato puree 200 gms

peanuts 100 gms

chana dal 100gms

coriander 1 sprig

mint 1 sprig

oil 100ml

butter 50gms

ghee 40gms

chilly powder 1tbsp

garam masala powder 3tbsp

cumin powder 3tbsp

Method

1) Wash and soak the basmati rice for 20 minutes. Drain the water and boil it to perfection.

2) For the carrot rice, heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, garlic and saute well. Once onions go translucent, add the carrot puree and cook well, add boiled basmati rice, cream, garam masala powder, and mix to get saffron-coloured rice. Check for seasoning.

3) For the spinach rice, heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, garlic and saute well. Once onions go translucent, add the spinach puree, chopped coriander, mint and cook well, add boiled basmati rice, cream, garam masala powder and mix to get green coloured rice. Check for seasoning.

4) For the curd rice, heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves and saute well. Once cold add curd, cream, basmati rice, chopped ginger, salt and mix well. Check for seasoning.

5) For the tomato sauce, boil tomatoes, make a concasee and temper it using garlic, onions, salt, pepper, chilli powder, cumin powder and garam masala powder.

6) Start plating by using a ring mould brushed with butter to plate the 3 flavours of rice one above the other to resemble colours of the flag.

7) Top it with beaten curd and a rolled crispy papad and fresh sprigs of coriander/garden greens.

8) The tomato sauce has to be poured around the moulded rice.

9) The beaten curd has to be mixed with cumin powder and lined on the side, over which u place roasted peanuts, chana dal, fried red chillies, curry leaves and edible flowers of your choice (either rose petals or baby sunflowers).

By Executive Chef Jerson Fernandes, Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort

Vegetable Dumpling

FOR FILLING

1. 100grams Shitake mushroom soaked & chopped

2. 4grams Black fungus chopped

3. 100 grams Button mushroom chopped

4. 100grams Bokchoy chopped

5. 80grams Chinese cabbage

6. 40grams Potato Starch

7. To taste salt

8. 1tbsp Sugar

9. 1tbsp Corn starch

10. 1tbsp Sesame oil

FOR THE SKIN

1. 124gramsPotato Starch

2. 126gramsWheat Starch

3. 200ml Water

PREPARATION METHOD:

For Filling

1. Mix all the ingredients together for filling & keep aside.

For Skin

2. In a bowl mix both the starch, heat the water & pour into the starch & mix well to form a dough

3. Divide the dough into 15 to 20-gram doughs, roll them around, keep it in the centre of your palm & put 24 gram of filling in the centre, using little water seal the dumpling in round shape ball.

4. Steam it for 7 to 8 minutes & serve hot with a dip.

By Chef Ashis Rout, Swissotel, Kolkata

Pickled Baby Cucumber, Honey Poached Palm Heart, Puffed Amaranth

Ingredients

For Pickled Baby Cucumber

Baby Cumber– 200gm

White Wine Vinegar – 200ml

Salt – To Taste

Sugar – 100gm

Star Anise – 5gm

Bay Leaf – 2gm

Pepper Corn – 2gm

Coriander Seeds – 10gm

For Honey Poached Palm Heart

Fresh Palm Heart – 200gm

Honey – 100gm

Fennel Seeds – 20gm

Water – 200ml

Salt – To Taste

Puffed Amaranth

Puffed Amaranth – 100gm

Olive oil – 20ml

Salt – To Taste

Cracked pepper – 2gm

Carrot Coulis

Orange Carrot – 250gm

Sugar – 20gm

Salt – To Taste

Liquid Glucose – 30gm

Mint Puree

Fresh Mint – 200gm

Mayonnaise – 100gm

Xanthan Gum – 10gm

Procedure

1. Make a brine with all the ingredients except Cucumber boil the mixture and keep it aside, cut Baby Cucumber into half lengthwise. Steep cut cucumbers in cold brine and keep it refrigerated for 24hours.

2. Make Poaching Liquid with water, Honey, fennel Seeds, Salt. Lightly poach the palm heart in the poaching liquid and allow it to cool down.

3. Make a carrot coulis by pressure boiling the carrot to retain the colour and blend it at a slow speed by adding liquid glucose to it.

4. Blanch mint leaves for few seconds and blend the leaves with ice-cold mayonnaise, adding a pinch of xanthan gum for extra body and texture.

5. Dress the puffed amaranth with olive oil, salt, pepper.

6. Plate all the components beautifully on the plate.

By Chef Shyam Rai, Chief Culinary Designer, Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity