If you are going to be spending time at home this Independence Day, you have got to experiment with food and try out dishes you haven’t ever tried before. Why not try making tricoloured recipes to get into the spirit of Independence Day? Here are some interesting recipes you can try.
Tri-flavoured Masala Bhaat with roasted nuts, tomato and yoghurt reduction
Ingredients:
Basmati rice 300gms
spinach paste 100gms
carrot paste 100gms
curd 50gms
cream 150gms
chopped onions 150gms
chopped garlic 30gms
cumin seeds 1tblsp
mustard seeds 1/2tbsp
curry leaves 2 sprigs
red chillies 4-5nos
salt to taste
pepper powder to taste
tomato puree 200 gms
peanuts 100 gms
chana dal 100gms
coriander 1 sprig
mint 1 sprig
oil 100ml
butter 50gms
ghee 40gms
chilly powder 1tbsp
garam masala powder 3tbsp
cumin powder 3tbsp
Method
1) Wash and soak the basmati rice for 20 minutes. Drain the water and boil it to perfection.
2) For the carrot rice, heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, garlic and saute well. Once onions go translucent, add the carrot puree and cook well, add boiled basmati rice, cream, garam masala powder, and mix to get saffron-coloured rice. Check for seasoning.
3) For the spinach rice, heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, garlic and saute well. Once onions go translucent, add the spinach puree, chopped coriander, mint and cook well, add boiled basmati rice, cream, garam masala powder and mix to get green coloured rice. Check for seasoning.
4) For the curd rice, heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves and saute well. Once cold add curd, cream, basmati rice, chopped ginger, salt and mix well. Check for seasoning.
5) For the tomato sauce, boil tomatoes, make a concasee and temper it using garlic, onions, salt, pepper, chilli powder, cumin powder and garam masala powder.
6) Start plating by using a ring mould brushed with butter to plate the 3 flavours of rice one above the other to resemble colours of the flag.
7) Top it with beaten curd and a rolled crispy papad and fresh sprigs of coriander/garden greens.
8) The tomato sauce has to be poured around the moulded rice.
9) The beaten curd has to be mixed with cumin powder and lined on the side, over which u place roasted peanuts, chana dal, fried red chillies, curry leaves and edible flowers of your choice (either rose petals or baby sunflowers).
By Executive Chef Jerson Fernandes, Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort
Vegetable Dumpling (Swissotel Kolkata)
FOR FILLING
1. 100grams Shitake mushroom soaked & chopped
2. 4grams Black fungus chopped
3. 100 grams Button mushroom chopped
4. 100grams Bokchoy chopped
5. 80grams Chinese cabbage
6. 40grams Potato Starch
7. To taste salt
8. 1tbsp Sugar
9. 1tbsp Corn starch
10. 1tbsp Sesame oil
FOR THE SKIN
1. 124gramsPotato Starch
2. 126gramsWheat Starch
3. 200ml Water
PREPARATION METHOD:
For Filling
1. Mix all the ingredients together for filling & keep aside.
For Skin
2. In a bowl mix both the starch, heat the water & pour into the starch & mix well to form a dough
3. Divide the dough into 15 to 20-gram doughs, roll them around, keep it in the centre of your palm & put 24 gram of filling in the centre, using little water seal the dumpling in round shape ball.
4. Steam it for 7 to 8 minutes & serve hot with a dip.
By Chef Ashis Rout, Swissotel, Kolkata
Pickled Baby Cucumber, Honey Poached Palm Heart, Puffed Amaranth (Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity)
Pickled Baby Cucumber, Honey Poached Palm Heart, Puffed Amaranth
Ingredients
For Pickled Baby Cucumber
Baby Cumber– 200gm
White Wine Vinegar – 200ml
Salt – To Taste
Sugar – 100gm
Star Anise – 5gm
Bay Leaf – 2gm
Pepper Corn – 2gm
Coriander Seeds – 10gm
For Honey Poached Palm Heart
Fresh Palm Heart – 200gm
Honey – 100gm
Fennel Seeds – 20gm
Water – 200ml
Salt – To Taste
Puffed Amaranth
Puffed Amaranth – 100gm
Olive oil – 20ml
Salt – To Taste
Cracked pepper – 2gm
Carrot Coulis
Orange Carrot – 250gm
Sugar – 20gm
Salt – To Taste
Liquid Glucose – 30gm
Mint Puree
Fresh Mint – 200gm
Mayonnaise – 100gm
Xanthan Gum – 10gm
Procedure
1. Make a brine with all the ingredients except Cucumber boil the mixture and keep it aside, cut Baby Cucumber into half lengthwise. Steep cut cucumbers in cold brine and keep it refrigerated for 24hours.
2. Make Poaching Liquid with water, Honey, fennel Seeds, Salt. Lightly poach the palm heart in the poaching liquid and allow it to cool down.
3. Make a carrot coulis by pressure boiling the carrot to retain the colour and blend it at a slow speed by adding liquid glucose to it.
4. Blanch mint leaves for few seconds and blend the leaves with ice-cold mayonnaise, adding a pinch of xanthan gum for extra body and texture.
5. Dress the puffed amaranth with olive oil, salt, pepper.
6. Plate all the components beautifully on the plate.
By Chef Shyam Rai, Chief Culinary Designer, Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity