What better way to celebrate Janmashtami than by offering prayers at the temple, joining in the Dahi Handi celebration and indulging in some good food! Here are some Janmashtami special recipes by Chef Sandesh Kore, Lecturer ITM IHM Nerul.

Dahl Kaala Pohe

Ingredients:

Poha-200gms

Curd-250gms

Sugar- 80gms

Dry fruits- 50gms

Chopped pineapple- 100gms

Rose syrup- 30 ml

Gulkand-50gms

Pomegranate seed – 30gms

Method-

Mix the entire ingredients together and let it soak for at least 30 minutes.

Serve cold garnish with rose petals.

Fasting Misal

Ingredients:

Readymade mixture of fasting snacks such as

Sabudana Chivda

Batata Chivada

Faraali Chivda

Sabudana Khichadi

Oil- 50ml

Coarsely crushed groundnuts- 100gms

Boiled potatoes- 1no

Green chilli paste- 40 gms

Cumin- 10 gms (optional)

Salt to taste

Method-

Prepare a thin curry of groundnut-

Heat oil adds green chilli paste, cumin for tampering, then add groundnuts and mashed potato.

Add water and bring to boil, add salt and let it cook for 10 minutes.

Take all snacks in a bowl and pour this thin curry on top.

Serve hot.

Dahi Khichadi

Ingredients:

Sago-150gms

Buttermilk- 250ml

Sugar-50gms

salt to taste

Method-

Sauté sago in a pan till it gets light brown colour.

Soak this sago in buttermilk, sugar and salt.

Let sago absorb all the buttermilk and serve cold.

Bhagar Vade

Ingredients:

Bhagar rice flour- 200grams

Boiled potatoes 2no

Green chilli paste- 30 grams

Crushed groundnuts – 50gms

Cumin powder-10 gms (optional)

Salt – to taste

Method

Roast the rice to light brown colour before milling.

Mix all the ingredients together to get a smooth mixture.

Shape it into small flat vada shape and deep fry it till golden brown in colour

Serve hot with groundnut chutney, coconut chutney etc.