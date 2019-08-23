What better way to celebrate Janmashtami than by offering prayers at the temple, joining in the Dahi Handi celebration and indulging in some good food! Here are some Janmashtami special recipes by Chef Sandesh Kore, Lecturer ITM IHM Nerul.
Dahl Kaala Pohe
Ingredients:
Poha-200gms
Curd-250gms
Sugar- 80gms
Dry fruits- 50gms
Chopped pineapple- 100gms
Rose syrup- 30 ml
Gulkand-50gms
Pomegranate seed – 30gms
Method-
Mix the entire ingredients together and let it soak for at least 30 minutes.
Serve cold garnish with rose petals.
File photo
Fasting Misal
Ingredients:
Readymade mixture of fasting snacks such as
Sabudana Chivda
Batata Chivada
Faraali Chivda
Sabudana Khichadi
Oil- 50ml
Coarsely crushed groundnuts- 100gms
Boiled potatoes- 1no
Green chilli paste- 40 gms
Cumin- 10 gms (optional)
Salt to taste
Method-
Prepare a thin curry of groundnut-
Heat oil adds green chilli paste, cumin for tampering, then add groundnuts and mashed potato.
Add water and bring to boil, add salt and let it cook for 10 minutes.
Take all snacks in a bowl and pour this thin curry on top.
Serve hot.
File photo
Dahi Khichadi
Ingredients:
Sago-150gms
Buttermilk- 250ml
Sugar-50gms
salt to taste
Method-
Sauté sago in a pan till it gets light brown colour.
Soak this sago in buttermilk, sugar and salt.
Let sago absorb all the buttermilk and serve cold.
File photo
Bhagar Vade
Ingredients:
Bhagar rice flour- 200grams
Boiled potatoes 2no
Green chilli paste- 30 grams
Crushed groundnuts – 50gms
Cumin powder-10 gms (optional)
Salt – to taste
Method
Roast the rice to light brown colour before milling.
Mix all the ingredients together to get a smooth mixture.
Shape it into small flat vada shape and deep fry it till golden brown in colour
Serve hot with groundnut chutney, coconut chutney etc.