Celebrate World Rum Day: The best way to celebrate any occasion is to add a little bit of dark rum to create the most eminent of drinks. Traditionally associated with the dark and light variation, rum has seeped into more inventive and alluring cocktails and punches. The true beauty of rum lies in its versatility as different variants are produced in more than 80 countries worldwide.Also Read - Cocktail Tales: 10 Drinks That Are Harming More Than You Think

This World Rum Day, we bring to you a variety of classic and contemporary cocktails with deeper, rich flavors and a powerful kick starring Dark Rum in the lead. Courtesy-Bootz Dark Jamaica Rum, Kyndal, let’s dive into some of the most delightfully refreshing cocktails to enjoy on this special day. Also Read - Satiate Your Evening Hunger Pangs With These 4 Amazing Winter Drinks

Classic Cocktails

You cannot go wrong with these Classic Rum Cocktails. Dark Rum has starred in some of the most iconic and zesty drinks that are easy to make. Shout out to millennials to try these Classic drinks enjoyed by their fathers and grandfathers (Gen X and boomers). From alcohol-heavy to alcohol-light, Strong and boozy to sweet and fruity, there is something for everyone. Also Read - World Rum Day: 5 Rum Recipes That You Will Absolutely Love

Cuba Libre

Ingredients

60 ml Dark Rum

Cola

Crushed Ice

1 wedge of lime

Recipe

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour all the ingredients over ice.

Garnish the glass with a wedge of lime.

Dark Rum Mojito

Ingredients

8 fresh mint leaves

2 teaspoons turbinado sugar (raw sugar)

1/2 lime cut into fourths

60 ml Dark Rum

Club soda or seltzer water

Ice

Instructions

Muddle mint, sugar, and lime in the bottom of a tall, sturdy glass, just until mint is bruised and limes have been mostly juiced. If you don’t have a muddler, use the end of a heavy wooden spoon instead.

Add rum and muddle a tiny bit more to mix.

Fill the glass with ice, then top with club soda. Serve with cocktail straws if you have them.

Dark n Stormy

Ingredients

60 ml Dark Rum

15 ml lime juice, freshly squeezed

Ginger beer, to top (about 150 ml)

Garnish: Slice of lime

Steps

Add rum and lime juice to a tall glass filled with ice.

Top with the ginger beer.

Garnish with a lime wheel.

Pina Colada

Ingredients

60 ml Dark Rum

15 ml cream of coconut

15 ml pineapple juice

15 ml lime juice, freshly squeezed

Garnish: pineapple wedge

Garnish: cocktail umbrella/ paper parasol

Steps

Add the rum, cream of coconut and pineapple and lime juices to a shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 20 to 30 seconds.

Strain into a chilled Hurricane glass over pebble ice.

Garnish with a pineapple wedge or a fancy cocktail umbrella/ paper parasol.

Contemporary Cocktails

While classic Rum cocktails will be revered forever, there are a few contemporary cocktails often referred as the Modern-Classic drinks that are loved beyond borders. These drinks travel far from their place of origin and dominate the cocktail menus as they are highly regarded by the bartending community. We are presenting the new age cocktails to satiate the ever growing need of experimentation in millennials and Gen Z.

Frozen Banana Daiquiri

Ingredients

60 ml Dark Rum

45 ml of fresh lime juice

15 ml simple syrup

1 banana, peeled and sliced (reserve a couple of slices for garnish)

1 cup crushed ice

Instructions

In a blender, combine the rum, lime juice, simple syrup, banana, and ice.

Cover and blend on high until smooth.

Pour into a cocktail glass and garnish with a banana slice.

Rumberry Punch

Ingredients

30 Dark Rum

60 ml cranberry juice

60 ml ginger ale

Method

Chill the rum, juice and ginger ale until nice and cold.

Pour everything into a Goblet glass. Top up with lots of ice and serve.

Painkiller

Ingredients

60 ml Dark Rum

120 ml Pineapple juice

30 ml Orange juice, freshly squeezed

30 ml cream of coconut

Garnish: pineapple wedge

Steps

Add the rum, pineapple juice, orange juice and cream of coconut to a shaker with ice and shake vigorously but briefly to combine.

Strain into a hurricane glass or snifter over crushed ice.

Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg and a pineapple wedge.

Jungle Bird

Ingredients

45 ml Dark Rum

20 ml Aperol/pomegranate juice

45 ml Pineapple juice

15 ml Lime juice, freshly squeezed

15 ml Brown sugar/demerara syrup

Garnish: Mint leaves

Instructions/ Preparations