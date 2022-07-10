Celebrate World Rum Day: The best way to celebrate any occasion is to add a little bit of dark rum to create the most eminent of drinks. Traditionally associated with the dark and light variation, rum has seeped into more inventive and alluring cocktails and punches. The true beauty of rum lies in its versatility as different variants are produced in more than 80 countries worldwide.Also Read - Cocktail Tales: 10 Drinks That Are Harming More Than You Think
This World Rum Day, we bring to you a variety of classic and contemporary cocktails with deeper, rich flavors and a powerful kick starring Dark Rum in the lead. Courtesy-Bootz Dark Jamaica Rum, Kyndal, let's dive into some of the most delightfully refreshing cocktails to enjoy on this special day.
Classic Cocktails
You cannot go wrong with these Classic Rum Cocktails. Dark Rum has starred in some of the most iconic and zesty drinks that are easy to make. Shout out to millennials to try these Classic drinks enjoyed by their fathers and grandfathers (Gen X and boomers). From alcohol-heavy to alcohol-light, Strong and boozy to sweet and fruity, there is something for everyone. Also Read - World Rum Day: 5 Rum Recipes That You Will Absolutely Love
Cuba Libre
Ingredients
- 60 ml Dark Rum
- Cola
- Crushed Ice
- 1 wedge of lime
Recipe
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour all the ingredients over ice.
- Garnish the glass with a wedge of lime.
Dark Rum Mojito
Ingredients
- 8 fresh mint leaves
- 2 teaspoons turbinado sugar (raw sugar)
- 1/2 lime cut into fourths
- 60 ml Dark Rum
- Club soda or seltzer water
- Ice
Instructions
- Muddle mint, sugar, and lime in the bottom of a tall, sturdy glass, just until mint is bruised and limes have been mostly juiced. If you don’t have a muddler, use the end of a heavy wooden spoon instead.
- Add rum and muddle a tiny bit more to mix.
- Fill the glass with ice, then top with club soda. Serve with cocktail straws if you have them.
Dark n Stormy
Ingredients
- 60 ml Dark Rum
- 15 ml lime juice, freshly squeezed
- Ginger beer, to top (about 150 ml)
- Garnish: Slice of lime
Steps
- Add rum and lime juice to a tall glass filled with ice.
- Top with the ginger beer.
- Garnish with a lime wheel.
Pina Colada
Ingredients
- 60 ml Dark Rum
- 15 ml cream of coconut
- 15 ml pineapple juice
- 15 ml lime juice, freshly squeezed
- Garnish: pineapple wedge
- Garnish: cocktail umbrella/ paper parasol
Steps
- Add the rum, cream of coconut and pineapple and lime juices to a shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 20 to 30 seconds.
- Strain into a chilled Hurricane glass over pebble ice.
- Garnish with a pineapple wedge or a fancy cocktail umbrella/ paper parasol.
Contemporary Cocktails
While classic Rum cocktails will be revered forever, there are a few contemporary cocktails often referred as the Modern-Classic drinks that are loved beyond borders. These drinks travel far from their place of origin and dominate the cocktail menus as they are highly regarded by the bartending community. We are presenting the new age cocktails to satiate the ever growing need of experimentation in millennials and Gen Z.
Frozen Banana Daiquiri
Ingredients
- 60 ml Dark Rum
- 45 ml of fresh lime juice
- 15 ml simple syrup
- 1 banana, peeled and sliced (reserve a couple of slices for garnish)
- 1 cup crushed ice
Instructions
- In a blender, combine the rum, lime juice, simple syrup, banana, and ice.
- Cover and blend on high until smooth.
- Pour into a cocktail glass and garnish with a banana slice.
Rumberry Punch
Ingredients
- 30 Dark Rum
- 60 ml cranberry juice
- 60 ml ginger ale
Method
- Chill the rum, juice and ginger ale until nice and cold.
- Pour everything into a Goblet glass. Top up with lots of ice and serve.
Painkiller
Ingredients
- 60 ml Dark Rum
- 120 ml Pineapple juice
- 30 ml Orange juice, freshly squeezed
- 30 ml cream of coconut
- Garnish: pineapple wedge
Steps
- Add the rum, pineapple juice, orange juice and cream of coconut to a shaker with ice and shake vigorously but briefly to combine.
- Strain into a hurricane glass or snifter over crushed ice.
- Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg and a pineapple wedge.
Jungle Bird
Ingredients
- 45 ml Dark Rum
- 20 ml Aperol/pomegranate juice
- 45 ml Pineapple juice
- 15 ml Lime juice, freshly squeezed
- 15 ml Brown sugar/demerara syrup
- Garnish: Mint leaves
Instructions/ Preparations
- Mix the rum, Aperol, pineapple juice, lime juice, and brown sugar/demerara syrup in a shaker with ice until thoroughly chilled.
- Pour into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Garnish with a slice of pineapple.