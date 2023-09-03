Home

Celebrity Recreations: 3 Elegant Looks of Mrunal Thakur And Where To Buy Similar Ones

Want to make a fashion statement just like the Diva Mrunal Thakur? Recreate her outfit and buy similar ones from here

Mrunal Thakur is a true performer and a rising talent in the industry. From her role in daily soap to Telegu, Marathi, and now Bollywood movies, she has always done promising performances that stole the hearts of many. But besides having a host of skills and talents, she is also the new-age fashionista for her followers.

From her chic casual looks to her bold Diva looks, Mrunal fashion picks are an amalgamation of class, sophistication, and sultry. The actor is quite confident when it comes to experimenting with unconventional attires.

She has made many fashion statements that have made head turns. But some of her attire were also easy to replicate so we thought of taking cues and styling ourselves like the Diva herself

Here is some of our favourite looks of Mrunal Thakur and where to buy similar ones:

Green Plunging Satin Dress:



Wearing a green satin maxi dress, Mrunal walked straight into our hearts with her choice of ensemble. This satin dress embodied thin straps, a plunging neckline, and soft satin fabric that exuded equal parts of elegance and sultry. She completed her look with a bold red lipstick, red nail paint, dewy makeup, and thin eyeliner. For accessories, she added a golden chain necklace, a few rings, and a bracelet. For those lustrous tresses, she opted for pin straight middle parted hairstyle.

Buy Here

Black Bodycon Dress



Looking all fabulous and fierce, Mrunal pulled off a black bodycon dress that featured a high slit. The bold and graceful ensemble featured a knee-high slit, asymmetrical hem and plunging neckline. She accessoried her look with a silver emerald studded necklace, rings, and a pair of silver stone embellished pencil heels. Grabbing all the eyeballs in her figure-flattering bodycon dress, Mrunal Thakur completed her look with soft nude makeup. She went with nude eyeshadow, mascara, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick. The diva kept her hair open in a side parting.

Buy Here

Floral Summer Dress



Embracing summers in the most fashionable way, Mrunal Thakur wore a maxi dress in the soothing hues of white with printed floral motifs in blue. The dress features a square neckline which can also be converted into an off-shoulder dress and a high slit that adds the right touch of oomph factor. For accessories, she went with a pair of golden hoop earrings, a black tote bag, an apple watch with black straps, and a pair of transparent heels. For her hairstyle, she opted for a ponytail style look.

Buy Here

Do let us know, which look of Mrunal Thakur you liked the most.

