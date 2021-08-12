A person doesn’t need any season and reason to drink a cup of tea but yes, when it’s raining, nothing can beat a hot cup of tea. Normal tea is prepared with milk, water, tea leaves and sugar. However, there are many healthier options one can try to relieve stress. Today, green tea is immensely popular for its health benefits and if it impressed you, then floral tea is going to blow your mind. There are so many varieties and flavours of teas to choose from, nowadays such as peppermint tea, lemon tea, rose tea, ginger tulsi tea, to name a few.Also Read - 5 Amazing Benefits of Green Tea: From Burning Fat to Boosting Brain Function

Here’s the list of different aromatic teas that can make you healthy and fit:

Ginger & Lemon Green Tea: Spicy ginger and fresh lemon blended with green tea create a smooth and energising cup that has been inspiring the tea experience for hundreds of years. Not only they are infusion balanced and bright, but also rich in antioxidants and boost the immune system. We tried Octavius’ ginger and lemon tea. Its gingery notes give this blend a delicately spicy flavour that blends beautifully with the tanginess of lemon. Also Read - Dark Chocolate to Fight COVID-19: Green Tea, Grapes And Chocolate Chemicals Can be Combined to Beat The Virus

Tulsi Tea: This tea from Octavius is a powerful stimulating blend of green tea with the most unique ancient Indian herbs like Moringa (moringa oleifera), Tulsi (holy basil) and refreshing mint leaves. This combination results in a refined palate-pleasing beverage offering a myriad of health benefits. This blend when brewed has a subtle, sweet and refreshing aroma of the moringa and mint along with the warming notes of tulsi. The taste of the brew is delicate and refreshing. Also Read - Can Green Tea Combat The Effect Of Air Pollution? Find Out

Rose Tea: We tried the rose tea from Healthy & Hygiene. They have a blend of rose petals, hibiscus and spearmint which is an excellent source of vitamins and antioxidants to improve memory, boost the immune system, and elevate your lifestyle. Rose tea is naturally caffeine-free and is a great replacement for some of the more common hot caffeinated drinks. One can add to their health regimen to combat cellular damage, painful cramping, and bloating. It also helps in curing sore throats, digestive problems, anti-bacterial problems, regulating sleep patterns and anxiety. In addition, it aids in weight loss, anti-ageing, restoration of hormonal balance, and anti-inflammatory, anti-arthritic, and anti-cancer properties.

Jasmine Tea: Healthy & Hygiene offers Jasmine green tea which is an aromatic blend of Jasmine flowers buds, lavender, marigold and the finest green teas. This blend provides a balanced taste between the fresh flavour of green tea and the sweet floral and aroma of Jasmine flowers. The tea is revered for its relaxing effects on the mind. It is also worthwhile in the enhancement of skin health.

(Disclaimer: The product is not intended to treat or cure any ailments. The ingredients are known for several health improving properties. People allergic to rose plants and breastfeeding women must consult a doctor before consuming it)