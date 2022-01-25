Are you a tea person? If yes, then you should read on! One of the most popular beverages in the world, tea is the most consumed beverage after water. It is loaded with multiple health benefits and in fact, various studies have shown that a specific variety of tea can boost your immunity and cure chronic illnesses.Also Read - Top 5 Benefits of Kombucha for Your Overall Health

Tea can also protect your cells from the effects of time, slowing down the ageing process and keeping your skin tight and radiant. Tea offers a number of other advantages, including the ability to de-stress and relax you. Starting and ending your day with a cup of tea can prove to be very relaxing. Tea has a lot of health benefits and only a few ingredients to make it tasty. Antioxidants in tea are beneficial in the battle against inflammation. It’s even been found to help with blood vessel hardening prevention. Tea use on a regular basis can greatly lower the risk of stroke and heart disease. Also Read - COVID-19 And Breastfeeding: Study Reveals NO Evidence of Infection Being Transmitted Through Breastfeeding

Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM India shares herbal teas you can add to your daily routine: Also Read - Does a Balanced Meal Really Exist? Nutritionist Explains How to Actually Create it