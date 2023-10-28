Home

Chandra Grahan 2023: Sutak in India; 5 Essential Dos And Don’ts For Pregnant Women

Lunar Eclipse 2023: During this period, pregnant women are especially advised to take precautions to prevent any unfavourable impact on themselves and their unborn baby.

Chandra Grahan, also known as a lunar eclipse, is an astronomical event that occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and Moon, causing the Earth’s shadow to cast on the Moon. This results in a temporary dimming or a darkening of the Moon, and it can sometimes appear to take on a reddish or coppery hue during the eclipse. This year, the final lunar eclipse will be observed on October 28 and will begin at 11:31 p.m. and will end on October 29 at 3:36 a.m. In India, this lunar eclipse will be visible from the night sky of New Delhi, as per in-the-sky-org.

Sutak is regarded as an inauspicious period by Hindus. During the eclipse, it is generally suggested to stay indoors and avoid doing new things or starting any new work. According to Drik Panchang, Chandra Grahan Sutak will begin at 9:21 AM. The Sutak will end at 6:18 p.m. Sutak time for kids, old and sick people will begin at 2:48 PM. Sutak for kids, old and sick people will end at 6:18 PM. During this time, pregnant women are especially advised to take precautions to prevent any unfavourable impacts on themselves and their unborn child. So. here are certain dos and don’ts that moms-to-be must keep in mind during ‘Chandra Grahan’.

Chandra Grahan 2023: Dos And Don’ts For Pregnant Women

Dos

Stay Indoors: It is commonly believed that pregnant women should not go outside during a lunar eclipse. The idea behind this is to protect the unborn child from any harmful rays or negative energy associated with the eclipse. Staying indoors is a precautionary measure.

Take a Bath After The Eclipse: After the eclipse is over, it is advised for pregnant women to take a ritual bath. This is seen as a way to cleanse oneself of any negative influences of the eclipse.

Chant Mantras: Some people believe that chanting mantras or prayers during the eclipse can help protect the mother and the unborn child. Mantras are considered to be spiritually uplifting and can bring a sense of calm.

Cover Windows And Curtains: In some cultures, it is suggested to cover windows and curtains during the eclipse. This is believed to prevent any harmful energy or rays from entering the home.

Avoid Eating During The Eclipse: Some people believe that eating or drinking during eclipse is inauspicious. Pregnant women are often advised to avoid consuming any food or water during this time.

Don’ts

Don’t Use Sharp Objects: Using sharp objects like knives or scissors during the eclipse is discouraged. It is believed that doing so may harm the unborn child.

Don’t Watch The Eclipse: Starting at the eclipse, whether it’s a solar or lunar eclipse, is not advisable, as it can be harmful to the eyes. Pregnant women should avoid looking directly at the eclipse without proper eye protection.

Avoid Physical Work: It is advised for moms-to-be to rest and avoid physical exertion during the eclipse. This is to ensure the well-being of both the mother and the baby.

Don’t Perform Rituals or Pujas: It is suggested that pregnant women should avoid, performing any religious rituals or pujas during the eclipse, as it is considered an inauspicious time.

Postpone Important Decisions: Some cultures believe that making essential decisions during the eclipse can lead to negative outcomes. Pregnant women are often advised to postpone significant decision-making processes during this time.

