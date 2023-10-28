Home

Lifestyle

Chandra Grahan 2023: When and How to Watch the Partial Lunar Eclipse in India Today? All You Need to Know

Chandra Grahan 2023: When and How to Watch the Partial Lunar Eclipse in India Today? All You Need to Know

Chandran Grahan 2023 is the last celestial lunar eclipse of this year and will be visible in India as well. Here is how one can enjoy a celestial event at its best.

Chandran Grahan 2023: When and How to Watch the Partial Lunar Eclipse in India Today? All You Need to Know (Freepik)

Chandra Grahan 2023: Celestial events are often intriguing and exciting to watch. This year’s last partial lunar eclipse will occur today, October 28. Chandra Grahan is a celestial event that allows part of earth ‘s shadow to be reflected on the moon.

Trending Now

WHAT IS PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE?

According to NASA, a partial lunar eclipse is an imperfect alignment of the Sun, Earth and Moon resulting in the Moon passing through only part of Earth’s umbra. The shadow grows and then recedes without ever entirely covering the Moon.

You may like to read

WHEN TO WATCH CHANDRA GRAHAN TODAY?

According to the Press Information Bureau, while the moon will enter the penumbral phase at midnight on October 28, the umbral phase, where the eclipse becomes more pronounced, will begin in the early hours of October 29.

The umbral phase of this lunar eclipse will begin at 1:05 am on October 29 and will end at 2:24 am. The total duration of the eclipse will be 1 hour and 19 minutes, according to the government agency.

HOW TO WATCH CHANDRA GRAHAN TODAY IN INDIA?

Unlike the ring of fire if the solar eclipse that occurred on October 14, this partial lunar eclipse will be visible to the majority part of the globe. So, good news for all sky gazers out their as it will be visible in India as well.

The best way to enjoy such events is to find a spot where the sky is relatively clear and away from city light pollution. You do not need any special equipment to view the eclipse, but binoculars or a telescope can enhance your experience.

If you are unable to see the eclipse in person, you can watch it live online through a variety of websites and streaming services.

Here are some tips for watching the lunar eclipse safely:

Do not look directly at the sun, even during a lunar eclipse. This can cause serious eye damage.

Use eclipse glasses or a solar filter to safely view the eclipse. If you are using binoculars or a telescope, make sure to attach a solar filter to the front of the lens.

Be aware of your surroundings and take precautions to avoid tripping hazards or other accidents.

The lunar eclipse is a beautiful and awe-inspiring celestial event. Enjoy watching it!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.