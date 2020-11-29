Chandra Grahan 2020: The year 2020 is going to witness its last eclipse on Monday, November 30th. The Lunar eclipse, known as Chandra Grahan more colloquially, will take place on Monday. This will also be a penumbral lunar eclipse. If you believe in an eclipse’s effect on the zodiac signs, then here’s something that would seem important to you. We have listed down five zodiac signs that would need some extra attention during this eclipse because of the negative impact that this Chandra Grahan is going to have on them. Also Read - Last Lunar Eclipse of 2020: Everything You Need to Know About The Fourth Full Moon of The Year

As reported by Times of India, the five zodiac signs that will be facing little harsh effects of this lunar eclipse are Aries, Taurus, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces. Here we tell you how these zodiac signs will be impacted. Also Read - Lunar Eclipse 2020: Last Chandra Grahan of This Year on November 30 | All You Need to Know

Lunar Eclipse 2020 for Aries Also Read - Horoscope Predictions For November 14: Check Astrological Predictions For Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Others

Aries people will be impacted financially and would have to deal with a little indecisiveness. You might also find yourself confused about your future and feel like calming yourself down and that’s what exactly you need to do. The stars ask you to take it all slowly and not make any unnecessary decisions. This phase will be over soon, so relax for some time!

Lunar Eclipse 2020 for Taurus

For a Taurean, the lunar eclipse of November 30 will impact the most on health. While you may also find yourself in a financial fix, it is your health that would require more attention. You might want to avoid any extra expense or loan out money to someone. Our advice would be to stay with the family and other loved ones until this phase passes which will happen very soon.

Lunar Eclipse 2020 for Virgo

If you are a Virgo, the only thing you need to do is to just not give up. This is the time when you are going to face roadblocks in whatever you have been aiming to achieve for a long time. This hard time will demand a lot of strength, zeal, and focus from you and you will have to prepare yourself to face it all. Surround yourself with people who motivate you and who want to see you succeed. You will emerge out as a winner. Watch out!

Lunar Eclipse 2020 for Sagittarius

All you Sagittarians who are celebrating or going to celebrate your birthday, the lunar eclipse is bringing in financial loss and a little bad time for your health. Fret not though, this year has been good for you and you will continue to do well. The only thing you need to take care of is doing a lot of planning before making any decision or investing any money. Get on to the diet you have been wanting to do and take that extra step for your health and you will be fine!