Chapped and Dry Lips? Try This 5-Step Routine By Shahnaz Husain in Winters

Dryness and chapped lips is a common winter skin problem. Here is an expert recommended tips and tricks to make DIY scrubs for lips and keep them moisturised.

Chapped and Dry Lips? Try This 5-Step Routine By Shahnaz Husain in Winters (Freepik)

In winter, keeping the skin of the lips soft and smooth can present a problem due to lack of moisture and dryness. Chapped and dry lips are common in winter and make it impossible to apply lipstick smoothly. The skin of the lips is also thin and delicate. It does not contain oil glands. That is why it becomes dry and chaps easily, especially during winter. Dry, peeling and chapped lips can also be due to vitamin deficiency, dry weather, soap and matte (non-shiny) lipsticks.

Nutritional deficiencies can lead to dry, chapped lips. Sometimes, even cracks may develop. Vitamins A, C and B2 are important for the lips. So, foods like lemon, oranges, ripe papaya, tomatoes, carrots, green leafy vegetables, nuts, whole-grains, and oats and milk products may be included in the diet. Of course, it is best to take your doctor’s advice before making changes in your diet, especially if you have any medical condition.

Use glossy lipsticks and lip balm. Avoid matte lipsticks, soap and powder on lips. Remove lipstick with a cleansing gel containing aloe vera. Apply almond cream or almond oil at night and leave on overnight. Exfoliation with the help of scrubs helps to remove the dry skin and dead cells from the lips. However, one should remember to be very gently when scrubbing the lips. Use a scrub only once a week. First remove lipstick with a cleansing gel. Then, after washing the lips, rub gently with a soft towel to remove dead skin. Apply cream of milk (malai) and leave on for an hour. If the lips have become dark, add a few drops of lemon juice to the cream of milk. You can mix honey with sesame seeds (til) and use as a scrub on the lips, rubbing gently and then washing off with plain water. Or, mix honey with walnut powder and rub gently on the lips. Wash off the same way. Honey can also be mixed with sugar and used as a scrub for the lips. A little almond oil may also be added. Almond oil can also be mixed with sugar and used as a scrub on the lips. At night, apply pure almond oil daily on the lips and leave on overnight. Almond oil, for instance, is very nourishing and also lightens skin colour over a period of time. In fact, almond oil can also be used to remove lip make-up. Almond oil contains several vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin E, potassium and zinc, as well as Oils like Argan and Coconut oil also help to nourish the skin on the lips in winter. Argan oil is native to Morocco, but it is an ingredient in many cosmetic products, like creams and moisturizers. It is rich in unsaturated fatty acids and Vitamin E. As it is easily absorbed by the skin, it can be ideal for care of the lips. The fatty acids also nourish and soften the skin. They improve skin texture and prevent chapping. Argan oil can be used directly on the skin. Use only a few drops directly on the lips. Argan oil or coconut oil can be mixed with a grainy substance, like sesame seeds, walnut powder, sugar, or ground almonds and used as a scrub on the lips.

But, remember not to exfoliate too often and always be gentle.

