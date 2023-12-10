Home

Chapped Lips? 5 Ways to Keep Your skin Moisturised During Harsh Winters

Chapped Lips? 5 Ways to Keep Your skin Moisturised During Harsh Winters

Winter season is all about drinking hot chocolate and snuggling inside a blanket. However, it entails seasonal health problems and extreme dryness too. From dry skin to cracked lips, it can go on to become painful if not treated on time. These are little skincare problems that are not given enough weightage to be cared for. And when it comes to eating spicy food, it can be a discomfort on the delicate lip skin.

Skin on the lips is very delicate and sensitive. Winter’s harsh winds and dry air can wreak havoc on your lips, leaving them chapped, cracked, and painful. But fear not! Here are 5 effective ways to combat chapped lips and restore their softness:

5 Tips to Moisturise Cracked Lips

Seal in Moisture with Lip Balm: Moisturising lip balm is your best friend during winter. Look for balms containing ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, beeswax, or petrolatum. These ingredients create a protective barrier on your lips, locking in moisture and preventing dryness. Apply lip balm liberally throughout the day, especially before bedtime. Exfoliate Gently: Exfoliation removes dead skin cells and allows better absorption of lip balm. Use a gentle lip scrub or make your own by mixing honey and sugar. Apply the scrub in circular motions, then rinse with warm water and pat your lips dry. Exfoliate once or twice a week, but avoid over-exfoliation, which can irritate your lips further. Hydrate from Within: Drinking enough water keeps your skin hydrated, including your lips. Aim for eight glasses of water daily and increase your intake if you sweat a lot or spend time in dry environments. You can also incorporate fruits and vegetables with high water content, like cucumber, watermelon, and celery. Protect from the Sun: Sun exposure can damage your lips, even in the winter. Use lip balm with SPF 30 or higher to protect your lips from harmful UV rays. Apply it generously 15 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours, especially if you sweat or swim. Avoid Irritants: Licking your lips may seem like a way to moisten them, but it actually makes them drier. Saliva contains enzymes that break down the natural oils in your lips, leaving them more susceptible to chapping. Additionally, avoid harsh chemicals in lip products and toothpaste, as they can irritate your lips further.

Use a humidifier at night to add moisture to the air and prevent your lips from drying out while you sleep. By incorporating these simple tips into your winter routine, you can say goodbye to chapped lips and enjoy soft, healthy lips all season long. Remember, consistency is key!

