Home

Lifestyle

Check These Storage Containers On Amazon Under Rs 1,000

Check These Storage Containers On Amazon Under Rs 1,000

Grab these storage containers Amazon offering a flat discount of up to 71% off on storage containers. It's the perfect chance to organize your kitchen and save big.

Deals On Storage Containers at Amazon

Amazon Sale: Do you have an unorganised kitchen or want to give your cookhouse a whole new look, all while maintaining an organised manner? If so, this deal on fancy storage containers on Amazon is perfect for you. These storage containers range from a stylish and trendy look to an old, classic feel, providing your kitchen with the appearance you desire. The storage containers are available with a discount of up to 45 percent.

Trending Now

To save you precious time, we have selected some amazing storage containers available for under Rs 1,000. Check them out below.

You may like to read

Product Details

These plastic containers are suitable for storing sugar, salt, pasta, breakfast cereals, pulses, dried fruit, and more.

The containers come in a stackable design to help you keep your kitchen organised.

100% food-grade and BPA-free; freezer- and dishwasher-safe.

Transparent body with stylish black caps.

Buy Now

Product Details

Solimo Plastic Storage Containers with Metal Finish Lids.

Transparent design with stylish silver lids.

Great storage capacity with a set of 15 jars.

Strong and sturdy body, with 1500ml capacity, highest in the class.

Buy Now

Air-Tight Dry Fruit Container Tray Set.

Made of BPA-free and food-grade material, it a healthy and durable storage option for you family.

The set includes 4 containers with a storage capacity of 500 ml and one serving tray.

Freezer and microwave friendly.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.