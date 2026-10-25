Padma Shri awardee Tamil chef K Damodaran dies at 72 in Chennai

Celebrity chef K Damodaran, also known as Chef Dhamu, passed away in Chennai on October 25, 2026, at the age of 72. The Padma Shri awardee was widely recognised for his contribution to Indian cuisine and his role as a judge on Cooku with Comali.

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Chef K Damodaran dies at 72 (PC: Instagram)

For many viewers, Chef K Damodaran aka Chef Dhamu, was more than a familiar face on television. The celebrated Tamil chef died at the age of 72 in Chennai, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in the culinary world. His warmth, loving manner, and love for cooking made him a household name, especially among Tamil audiences. From sharing his knowledge of traditional dishes to encouraging contestants on popular cooking shows, he helped bring professional cooking closer to everyday viewers. His death has prompted tributes from political leaders and other renowned chefs, who remember his achievements and the lasting mark he left on India’s food industry.

Chef K Damodaran dies at 72 in Chennai

Celebrity chef K Damodaran, popularly known as Chef Dhamu, died in Chennai on October 25, 2026 (Sunday), at the age of 72. He passed away due to health complications following a brief period of illness. His death was confirmed by chef Venkatesh Bhat, who shared a video message on Instagram.

Chef Dhamu was one of the best-known culinary personalities in Tamil Nadu. While he built his career through cooking, teaching and culinary education, he became widely popular among television audiences through his appearance on the Tamil comedy cooking reality show Cooku with Comali.

His friendly approach and ability to explain cooking techniques in a simple way helped him connect with viewers. He was also known for promoting traditional Tamil cuisine and sharing his knowledge with aspiring chefs.

Dhamu received the Padma Shri in 2025 for his contribution to the culinary arts. His death has left a void in the food industry, with fans and colleagues remembering his work and achievements.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay pays tribute to Chef K Damodaran

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay expressed grief over the death of Chef Dhamu and paid tribute to his contribution to the culinary field. In his condolence message, Vijay described the chef’s passing as deeply painful and highlighted how he used his cooking skills and distinctive approach on television to take the art of cooking to a wider audience.

பிரபல சமையல் கலைஞர் செஃப் தாமு என்று அழைக்கப்படும் திரு.கே.தாமோதரன் அவர்களின் மறைவு மிகுந்த வேதனையளிக்கிறது. தனது சமையல் திறமையாலும், தனித்துவமான அணுகுமுறையாலும், தொலைக்காட்சி நிகழ்ச்சிகள் வாயிலாகச் சமையல் கலையை மக்களிடம் கொண்டு சேர்த்தவர். 2010 ஆம் ஆண்டில் தனிநபரின் மிக நீண்ட சமையல் மாரத்தான் என்ற கின்னஸ் உலக சாதனையைப் படைத்ததோடு, பத்மஸ்ரீ விருதும் பெற்ற பெருமைக்குரியவர். அவரது மறைவு சமையல் கலைத் துறைக்குப் பேரிழப்பாகும். அவரை இழந்துவாடும் குடும்பத்தினருக்கும், உறவினர்களுக்கும், நண்பர்களுக்கும், சமையல் கலையை நேசிக்கும் ரசிகர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலையும், ஆறுதலையும் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) October 25, 2026

He wrote on X, “The passing of Mr. K. Damodaran, renowned culinary artist known as Chef Damu, brings immense sorrow. Through his culinary expertise and unique approach, he brought the art of cooking to the people via television programs. In 2010, he created the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon, and he was also honored with the Padma Shri award. His demise is a great loss to the culinary arts field. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his grieving family, relatives, friends, and the fans who love the art of cooking.”

The Chief Minister also recalled Dhamu’s Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual in 2010 and his Padma Shri honour in 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venkatesh Bhat S (@chefvenkateshbhat)

Tributes have also come from members of the culinary community. Fellow chef Venkatesh Bhat remembered Dhamu as a friend and collaborator, highlighting the example he set for people working in the catering profession.

About Chef K Damodaran’s culinary journey

Born in 1954, Chef K Damodaran aka Chef Dhamu began his career in 1977 as a management trainee with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation after studying hotel management and catering technology in Chennai. He later earned a PhD from the University of Madras in 2004 and went on to teach, lead culinary institutions and author over 20 cookbooks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damodaran Kothandaraman (@chef_damu)

In 2010, he earned a Guinness World Record by cooking 617 dishes in 24 hours, 30 minutes and 12 seconds. He also promoted regional Indian food, particularly Chettinad cuisine, and contributed to improving Tamil Nadu’s school midday-meal programme.

Chef Dhamu became a familiar face on Cooku with Comali, winning viewers over with his humour and culinary expertise. In 2025, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award for his contribution to the culinary arts, leaving behind a legacy of promoting Indian cuisine and inspiring aspiring chefs.

Chef Dhamu will be remembered for taking Indian cuisine to a wider audience and inspiring generations of cooks to value their craft.