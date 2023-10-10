Home

Lifestyle

Chennai Model Goes Viral After Walking Ramp Wearing In-Built Aquarium Dress Designed by College Students of NIFT

Chennai Model Goes Viral After Walking Ramp Wearing In-Built Aquarium Dress Designed by College Students of NIFT

Netizens slammed model for wearing a live fish dress at a fashion show in Chennai. Urfi Javed too dropped a reaction on the video- Watch

Model Walks Down Ramp Wearing In-Built Aquarium Dress Designed by College Students From NIFT Chennai

Fashion shows across the globe have innovative and sometimes bizarre looks to offer at times, which amazes people. In the world of fashion, creativity has no bounds. This often comes out as a surprise with unique displays. However, not all the attempts to exude something out-of-the-box are met with applause. Talking about something similar, a recent fashion show in Chennai has stirred up controversy. A model wore a mermaid-inspired dress along with a live fish. Apparently, the bizarre look was designed by the College students from NIFT, Chennai.

Trending Now

Model Wears Live Fish During Ramp Walk, Gets Trolled

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Make over by Preethi (@ohsopretty_makeover)

You may like to read

The incident was captured in a video shared by the Instagram account Make Over by Preethi. The footage shows a model dressed in a mermaid-inspired dress with an attached aquarium-like structure. The plastic container was filled with small fish and water. The model walked down the ramp holding the container with live fish. The video of a model wearing fish quickly went viral and fans started criticising the costume and expressed their disapproval of using live animals as fashion accessories. One user even commented, ‘Stopped using animals in everything’, and another wrote ‘why you guys have to do this with animals’ Some users said ‘What’s wrong with you people stop bothering other living beings.’ another shared, “Animals are not ornaments. This was ridiculous! don’t romanticize this type of action.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Make over by Preethi (@ohsopretty_makeover)

Urfi Javed REACTS To The Video

However the controversy of model wearing an in-built aquarium dress sparked concern, there are some who appreciated her confidence and boldness. Urfi Javed expressed her word of approval in the comment section. She wrote ‘LOVED IT.’ However, what caught our attention specifically was Urfi’s reaction to the video. The actress who is known for her quirky sense of fashion, expressed she totally loved the outfit. See other comments too:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES